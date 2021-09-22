Why tackling racism and racial injustice must be part of the Decade of Action

Dána-Ain Davis’s Reproductive Injustice: Racism, Pregnancy, and Premature Birth (NYU Press, 2019) is a vividly written ethnography highlighting how medical racism shapes birth outcomes for Black women in America. Under the sign of maternal health risk and prematurity, Davis argues, the American medical system forces Black women to participate in a limited array of interventions informed by theories of wellness that ignore racism as the primary factor in birthing premature and low birth weight infants. Aware of the medical system’s limitations, the women in Davis’s study describe the conditions under which they want to experience pregnancy, birth, and early post-natal life instead. Davis incorporates their stories with the perspectives of medical providers who refuse to discuss or theorize racism and race, and with the work of activists who adopt radical strategies for supporting birthing Black women and their babies beyond the medico-industrial complex. Grounded in histories of Black maternal health and infant wellness, Davis’s analysis describes how Black maternity is haunted by the afterlife of slavery. This haunting is not figurative or metaphoric; rather, it manifests in the refusal to name medical racism as a threat to Black life and a cause of Black death. Sensitive, rich, and detailed, Davis’s work is fertile ground from which to think about reproductive health and reproductive justice more broadly.

