Why tackling racism and racial injustice must be part of the Decade of Action

By Saadia Zahidi, Amy Goldman
World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a moral and economic imperative to eliminate systemic racism and racial injustices. The World Economic Forum and GHR Foundation have launched a new partnership to advance racial and social justice, starting within our organizations. From 20-23 September, the Sustainable Development Impact Summit explores how multi-stakeholder partnerships can shape...

mycbs4.com

Local leaders tackle issues of racial equity and disparity

Gainesville, Fla — Gainesville has often been called the Tale of Two Cities, the divide between the East and West Side, but local leaders are working hard to bridge the gap. Dr. Carjamin Scott is hosting a forum to discuss public health issues, many people may not want to address. "Racism is a public health issue wreaking havoc on minorities," she said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
newspressnow.com

YWCA honors those trying to end racial injustice

The YWCA held its 24th annual Day of Commitment to Eliminate Racism event Friday morning to talk about racial injustice, which isn’t easy to do. “It is a tough subject, and no one’s really proud of it,” said Sara Parks, the co-liaison of the Lloyd Warner Coalition. “Obviously, we don’t like to bring up stuff that we’re wrong about or that has that negative connotation to our community.”
ADVOCACY
State
Minnesota State
KEYT

Nonprofit grants propel prosecutor push on racial injustice

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Many of the law enforcement changes enacted by states after George Floyd’s death have centered on policing tactics, not on racial disparities in the criminal justice system. On a national level, bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices have ended without an agreement. Now, advocacy groups are focusing on suburban communities to push through criminal justice changes without new laws. Grants have gone out to prosecuting attorneys’ offices that work with local community organizations to find ways to reduce racial disparities. Some offices are revamping diversion programs or changing how they prosecute specific crimes. Others are finding ways to keep juveniles out of the criminal justice system before they’re ever charged.
CHARITIES
clccrul.org

Mapping the Racial Injustice of Climate Change in Illinois

After more than three years of grassroots community organizing, state legislators this month passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, one of the most ambitious and equitable clean energy laws in the nation. The law, called CEJA, commits Illinois to 100% clean energy by 2050 and to investing millions of dollars into green energy jobs, electric transportation, and programs to build up renewable energy.
ILLINOIS STATE
HRmagazine.co.uk

How do you achieve racial equity at work? Call out racism

In the opening keynote of HR Rewired’s first Advancing Racial Equity Conference (ARECON) inclusion and belonging speaker René Carayol said: “Diverse is a fact, inclusion is a choice, belonging is a vision we try to get to.”. Inclusion, he added, is the part where most organisations are failing to drive...
SOCIETY
Michigan Daily

NAACP senior director Jacqueline Patterson speaks at Ford School of Public Policy about environmental, racial injustice

The University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy invited Jacqueline Patterson, senior director of the NAACP Environmental Climate Justice program, to discuss climate and environmental justice in the wake of the climate crisis. Kyle Whyte, professor of environment and sustainability, moderated the virtual discussion. Patterson began by discussing the...
ENVIRONMENT
somatosphere.net

Book Forum: Reflections on Dána-Ain Davis’s Reproductive Injustice: Racism, Pregnancy, and Premature Birth

Dána-Ain Davis’s Reproductive Injustice: Racism, Pregnancy, and Premature Birth (NYU Press, 2019) is a vividly written ethnography highlighting how medical racism shapes birth outcomes for Black women in America. Under the sign of maternal health risk and prematurity, Davis argues, the American medical system forces Black women to participate in a limited array of interventions informed by theories of wellness that ignore racism as the primary factor in birthing premature and low birth weight infants. Aware of the medical system’s limitations, the women in Davis’s study describe the conditions under which they want to experience pregnancy, birth, and early post-natal life instead. Davis incorporates their stories with the perspectives of medical providers who refuse to discuss or theorize racism and race, and with the work of activists who adopt radical strategies for supporting birthing Black women and their babies beyond the medico-industrial complex. Grounded in histories of Black maternal health and infant wellness, Davis’s analysis describes how Black maternity is haunted by the afterlife of slavery. This haunting is not figurative or metaphoric; rather, it manifests in the refusal to name medical racism as a threat to Black life and a cause of Black death. Sensitive, rich, and detailed, Davis’s work is fertile ground from which to think about reproductive health and reproductive justice more broadly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
World Economic Forum

The pandemic has hurt women's health. This is why that's bad for everyone

The pandemic undermined women and girls’ fundamental rights and we must learn lessons about its impacts to build back better and ensure these groups aren't left behind. Empowering women and girls has proven to increase the health and well-being of the entire family and community. Seize the opportunity to transform...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
World Economic Forum

Why entrepreneurship and innovation are key to addressing youth unemployment

To address youth unemployment, we need to shift youths' efforts from seeking jobs to creating marketable opportunities for themselves. Integrating entrepreneurship and innovation into education is key. Business incubation centres and government support can drive market-creating innovation. The lack of employment opportunities is a serious concern all over the world,...
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Why empowering 100 million farmers to transform our food systems matters

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. With Madagascar facing the first climate change-created famine, it is time to ask how we can empower farmers to speed the transition to net-zero, nature-positive food systems. Farmers are the most...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

As leaders reconvene at UN, climate and COVID top the list

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Last year, no leaders came at all. This year will be quite different — sort of. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to New York this week for the United Nations’ annual high-level gathering — a COVID-inflected, semi-locked down affair that takes place in one of the pandemic’s hardest-hit cities of all. It will be a departure from the last in-person meeting of the General Assembly in 2019 — and far different, too, from last year’s all-virtual version.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Letter: U.S. policy is the root of Haiti’s migration problems

The solution to the Haitian migrant crisis has been in front of President Joe Biden, but he refuses to see it. He’s returning Haitians from the Mexico border and the high seas to a nation in institutional collapse because of years of a proactively heavy-handed American policy. This policy installed...
IMMIGRATION
World Economic Forum

How boards can lead in the fight against climate change

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Boards of directors are naturally positioned to help businesses prioritise climate action. Boards take a long-term view and hold management accountable for delivering on goals. Boards can drive collaboration. “A code...
ENVIRONMENT

