Ken Plum: COVID pain reaches far

Augusta Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to extend its painful reach. The number of COVID cases in Virginia continues to move towards a million cases, over 35,000 hospitalizations, and over 12,000 deaths. Fairfax County alone has had more than a thousand deaths. There is a glimmer of hope as the vaccination rates of eligible persons now exceeds sixty percent.

augustafreepress.com

