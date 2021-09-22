CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Blimey! Another season of pirated streams for me!

By bhc333 Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

I finally got a chance to look at the schedule now that it's complete. -- HowieT3 09/21/2021 10:26PM. I heard that Cox Cable moved into NoVa. Is that true? Cox had ACCN -- D.C.Scott 09/22/2021 9:23PM. ACC is putting UVA and VT on ACCN as much as possible to drive...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

49ers have another early-season rash of injuries

It must be a slow Sunday Splash! news day. Last year, the 49ers had a pair of early-season games at MetLife Stadium, against the Jets in Week Two and then against the Giants in Week Three. The first game resulted in multiple key injuries, with players publicly blaming the surface at the shared venue. This year, the 49ers had a Week One game at Detroit followed by a Week Two game at Philadelphia. Again, the first of two road games east of the Mississippi River resulted in multiple key injuries for San Francisco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Which Prospects Have Gained The Most Stock This Season?

Going into the year, the Pittsburgh Pirates had many very noteworthy prospects. The likes of Quinn Priester, Nick Gonzales, Miguel Yajure, Travis Swaggerty, and Liover Peguero were, across the board, their best prospects. But that was back in Feburary/March 2021. The farm system looks a whole lot different with prospects rising, as well as new, very talented ones being added. But among the prospects that entered the season as part of the team’s organization, which player has increased their stock the most?
MLB
27 First News

Pirates beat Marlins, 1 win from 1st sweep of season

MIAMI (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled twice and survived a ninth-inning tumble on the pitcher’s mound in the game’s second failed attempt to catch a poup, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 and move within a win of their first series sweep this year. Miami catcher Nick...
MLB
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae’s Solid Season at Double-A

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 22: Ji-hwan Bae #72 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians at PNC Park on July 22, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Pirates’ middle infielder Ji-Hwan Bae has had a solid season at Double-A,...
MLB
chatsports.com

Reds watch the Pirates score 5 unanswered runs in another loss

In what felt like a must win game the Cincinnati Reds couldn’t hold an early lead on the Pirates and watched Pittsburgh score five unanswered runs on Tuesday night. Cincinnati fell to 78-74 on the season as the late-season collapse continued. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-94) 6 10 0. Cincinnati Reds (78-74)...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cox Cable#Xfinity#Uva Vt#Uva
AL.com

Reds-Pirates MLB 2021 live stream (9/22) How to watch online, TV info, time

The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB 2021 action Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Reds are 78-74 this season, while the Pirates are 57-94. Cincinnati will send right-hander Luis Castillo to the mound for vs. a to-be-determined starting pitcher for Pittsburgh.
MLB
reviewjournal.com

Battered Raiders lose another key player for season

Still reeling from the season-ending knee injury to right guard Denzelle Good, the Raiders woke up Wednesday morning to the news that defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will also be shelved for the season with a knee injury. It is a devastating blow for McCoy, who missed the entire 2020 season...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Manager Derek Shelton reflects on Pirates season, lessons learned

PHILADELPHIA — By the most important metric — wins — this has obviously not been a good season for the Pirates, who began Thursday’s game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park needing to go 6-5 over their final 11 games to avoid the eighth 100-loss season in the modern history of the franchise.
MLB
sportswar.com

It has always been like this. ACC was created, in part, by former…

Southern Conference schools wanted to separate from the corruption that was permeating college sports in the ‘50s. UVA adopted the Gooch Report and took an extreme approach against college sports corruption that hampered our competitiveness for over a quarter of a century. Shaving point scandals became so bad in places...
LOTTERY
chatsports.com

Why Mabasa is key to Orlando Pirates' early-season PSL title charge

Goal explains how the bulky marksman is vital to the Buccaneers' ambitions of challenging for the league championship. The 2021/22 season has seen Orlando Pirates make a decent start to their PSL campaign as they look to mount a serious challenge for the league title. The Buccaneers have collected eight...
SOCCER
kroxam.com

PIRATES FOOTBALL WIN FIRST GAME OF THE SEASON OVER FRAZEE ON HOMECOMING

FIRST-QUARTER- The first quarter was filled with fireworks as the teams combined for 34 points. Crookston won the toss and elected to defer giving the Hornets the opening possession of the game. The Pirates forced a quick three and out, and on the Hornets punt, Ethan Boll came bursting through the line and blocked the punt, giving the Pirates great field position on the Hornets 27. Crookston took advantage of the short field, as on a fourth and nine, Jack Doda found Ethan Boll on a screen pass for a 15-yard TD to give the Pirates the early lead. “At times we like to run the ball, but it comes down to what the defense gives you,” said Crookston Head Coach Nate Lubarski. “Everyone knows about Ethan Boll, so when they pack the box like they did tonight you have to be able to take those opportunities passing the football.” Boll would also run in the two-point conversion making it 8-0 Pirates with 7:27 remaining in the first quarter. George Flynn would take the ensuing kickoff and return it all the way into Pirates territory, and with a Pirates facemask tacked on to the end of the run, the Hornets would start on the Pirates 31. Frazee pounded the ball on the ground converting two third down conversions on a 7 play 31-yard drive for a touchdown. Dylan Selly capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion would fail making it 8-6 Crookston. On the second play of the Pirates next drive, Doda found Boll again, this time for a 66-yard touchdown strike. “George Widman did a great job blocking down-field on that play,” said Crookston RB Ethan Boll. “I don’t think I got touched on that play so great job on his part.” Doda would then find Cade DeLeon on the two-point conversion giving Crookston a two-score lead at 16-6 with 2:39 remaining in the opening quarter. The big plays continued, as this time George Flynn took the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion would once again fail giving Crookston a 16-12 lead. The Pirates offense didn’t slow down. After a couple of good runs from Ethan Boll, Doda rolled out to his left and found a different Ethan this time, as Ethan Bowman hauled in a 13-yard touchdown reception. “We worked on a lot passing leading up to this week,” said Crookston QB Jack Doda. “Ethan (Bowman) did a great job getting open on that play and all my wide-receivers did a great job all night long making it easy for me.” The two-point conversion would fail giving the Pirates a 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy