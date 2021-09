BOSTON (CBS) — COVID-19 was an unavoidable topic at Celtics media day on Monday. It was at the forefront when it was revealed that new head coach Ime Udoka was not present as he finishes up his 10-day isolation following his breakthrough case. Udoka, who was vaccinated, will be back for the start of training camp on Tuesday. But he spent his first media day as Celtics head coach chatting with reporters via Zoom. “I’m feeling normal, as normal as I can I guess. I have been asymptomatic for the most part, other than a slight headache 10 days ago that I...

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO