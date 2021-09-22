CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Community and collaboration in restoring Portland’s downtown

 5 days ago
Wheeler is Portland mayor. Laurila is chair of Downtown Portland Clean & Safe. Hoan is Portland Business Alliance president and CEO. Before the pandemic, Portland was long recognized as one of the most vibrant American cities and hottest tourist attractions in the nation. The downtown area – the economic engine of our region – drew locals and visitors alike to enjoy eating, shopping and playing. That didn’t happen by accident. It took sustained, decades-long partnerships and commitments from city government and downtown employers, businesses and residents to make it the national destination that it was – and can be again.

