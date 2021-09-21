Our Landscaping Address

Fall is a season of transition, and that includes your garden. Make the most of beautiful fall days to enjoy your garden and prepare your landscape for the winter ahead. Put fall leaves to work in your landscape in order to improve your soil, reduce maintenance and create winter homes for toads, frogs and beneficial insects. Mow over the leaves that land on the lawn. It may take a couple of passes, but once the fall leaves are the size of a quarter, you can leave them on the lawn to add organic matter and nutrients to the soil.

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO