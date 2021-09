Whether it be in his movies or TV series, filmmaker Mike Flanagan has made a name for himself for delivering audiences not only frightening narratives, but also ones that find ways to tackle some of life's biggest questions. Flanagan continues this trend with his new Netflix series Midnight Mass, which stars Kate Siegel and Zach Gilford, a series that once again delivers an unsettling horror narrative while also exploring a number of existential themes. While Siegel noted just how fortunate she feels to get to discuss some of these themes in even a fictional setting, Gilford felt like his character's morose demeanor meant he had the easiest job of all the cast. Midnight Mass hits Netflix on September 24th.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO