How The Titans Offensive Line Bounced Back In Week 2

Elliott carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers. After being held in check by the Bucs in Week 1, Elliott found a lot more running room in Los Angeles and punched home his first score of the year from the five-yard line late in the first quarter. Even so, he was overshadowed in his own backfield by Tony Pollard, who turned 16 touches into 140 scrimmage yards and a TD of his own. Elliott is still the clear No. 1 running back for the Cowboys, but Pollard could continue to cut into his workload in Week 3's home tilt against the Eagles.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO