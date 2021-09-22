Waaaaait, Wait… Iowans Say a National Treasure is our Worst Attraction?!

According to our friends at World Population Review, they crunched the numbers, and came up with the states with the most alcohol consumption for 2021. North Dakota has had a reputation for a long time now, as one of the drunkest states in America. Binge drinking, underage drinking and alcoholism are all a problems for the Peace Garden State. I'm not sure if it's the fact we typically have 6 months of winter, the lack of things to do in general in the state, or our predominantly German heritage? We like to drink in North Dakota.

