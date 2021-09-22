Shelby Volunteer Fire Department Gun Raffle
The Shelby Volunteer Fire Department is doing their annual gun raffle. There will be around 28 guns raffled off and tickets are 1 for $20 or 6 for $100. Contact any Shelby Fireman to get yours.ksenam.com
