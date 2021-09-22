CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby, MT

Shelby Volunteer Fire Department Gun Raffle

By Wyatt Frydenlund
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Shelby Volunteer Fire Department is doing their annual gun raffle. There will be around 28 guns raffled off and tickets are 1 for $20 or 6 for $100. Contact any Shelby Fireman to get yours.

ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSEN AM 1150

Drive-Up Community Flu Shots

The towns of Choteau and Fairfield will be doing Drive-Up Community Flu Shots. This is available to all ages (6months and older). Insurance is accepted so remember to bring your card, there is no charge for Medicare participants. Tuesday October 5th they will be in Choteau at the South side of the Pavilion from 11am to 1pm and in Fairfield October 6th at the Fairfield LDS Church Parking lot from 11am-1pm. No adult or child will be denied a vaccine due to the inability to pay. For more information call 406-466-2562.
CHOTEAU, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Augusta’s Annual Long Table Dinner

The Augusta Chamber of Commerce is putting on their Annual Long Table Dinner October 16th. This is a Family-Style dinner, Silent Dessert Auction and live Goods Auction. The doors open at 5pm with dinner served at 6pm. Tickets are $30 for Adults, $20 from Seniors and $15 for children 5 and up/ They can be purchased from the Buckhorn Bar, Western Bar, Allen's Manix Store, Lazy B, Wagons West, Pretty Prairie Wine and the Forge. Live Music from "The Unforgivables", Montana Wine tasting, full bar and Kid's table Plus a live auction of goods and Rodeo Weekend Art. Don't wait to get your tickets as they go fast.
AUGUSTA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

SB Lutheran Fires Up Sunday School

Sunburst Lutheran Church will be commencing their "Community"" Sunday School on THIS Sunday. ALL children 3 years through 6th grade are invited to attend Sunday morning at 9:30, in the Parish Hall. If you'd like to register, please call or text Kris Ryan at 450 0815. Don't worry about a thing...there'll be same day Sunday registration too.
SUNBURST, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Potluck & Cards Sunday In Shelby

Our Shelby Senior Center will be hosting a potluck AND card party THIS Sunday afternoon. The scrumptious potluck grub starts at High Noon with the cards shuffled at 1. If you plan to take part in the potluck, please bring along some tasty vittles to share with your friends & neighbors at the senior center. Don't worry about a thing...the cost is a mere $2.
SHELBY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, MT
Local
Montana Society
KSEN AM 1150

Come Support Farm In the Dell

Join in on the 5th Annual Pheasant Fest fundraiser supporting Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front, a living, working farm along the Rocky Mountain front for adults with intellectual disabilities. It takes place on Saturday, October 16 at the Stage Stop Inn in Choteau. You can register at the event and the cost is 0nly $30 to get in and that includes the meal. . This is the main fundraiser for the year to support the Farm. Pheasant Fest. It is an evening filled with great food, games, silent and live auction, raffles, music and dancing. For more information contact Cory Copenhaver 406-781-1688 or Steve Lettengarver 406-590-2744.
CHOTEAU, MT
KSEN AM 1150

BLOOD @ Northern Rockies

The Blood Drive at the Northern Rockies Medical Center over in Cut Bank is now underway until 3 0'clock this afternoon (Tuesday.) If you can't make it today, you'll have another opportunity tomorrow, Wednesday, in Cut Bank, at St. Margaret's Catholic Church between 11, & 5:30. BTW, Choteau's having a Blood Drive THIS Thursday, & I'll be blogging with all the details soon on my Puffman Blog...
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Community Sunday School in Sunburst

Sunburst Lutheran Parish is starting a Community Sunday School for 3 year olds to 6th graders. It starts this Sunday September 26th at 9:30 am at the Sunburst Lutheran Parish Hall. Join them Sunday mornings for Music, Bible Stories, Activities, Crafts, Snacks and Refreshments and FUN. contact Kris Ryan by phone or text to register 406-450-0815.
SUNBURST, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Friends of the NRA Dinner and Auction

The North Central Montana Friends of the NRA are having their Dinner and Auction on Saturday October 2nd. The dinner will be at the Pondera Shooting Sports Club 972 Granite Road in Conrad with Social Hour at 5 and Prime Rib Dinner at 7:15. The cost is $40 for Adults and $25 for 14 years and under. They are selling tickets for the Smoking Dozen Raffle of 12 guns and Liberty Safe Raffle and you don't have to be present to win. Tickets are 1 for $30 or 4 for $100, contact John P. Shevlin 788-6908, Northern Front Guns and Ammo 231-4467, Becca Irwin 788-1043, Nikki E. Dupree 399-0620 or Kim Hofstad 799-4723.
CONRAD, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns
KSEN AM 1150

Fundraiser for the Askelson Family

BJ's Casino in Cut Bank is putting on a Fundraiser to help out the Askelson Family. Roger Askelson was diagnosed with stage 4 esophagus cancer last spring and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Billings. BJ's casino is doing a benefit staring at 3pm on October 1st with raffle ticket drawings throughout the evening. They will also have a silent auction at BJ's. A meal will be served starting around 4pm at $5 a plate and served until gone. If you have a donation call Josh at 406-391-7056 or Steve at 406-949-2812 or drop them at BJ's casino. The raffle is for 6 different guns and tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25 and be purchased from Josh or Steve. If you can't make an account has been set up at Stockman Bank Roger Askelson Benefit.
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby CB Valier In The Spotlight

Shelby, Cut Bank & Valier have been chosen to take part in the "2021 Reimagining Rural Virtual Gathering." This "gathering" is designed to bring fresh ideas to create a vibrant future for our Montana rural communities. We'll be meeting here in Shelby, this evening out at the Comfort Inn Conference Room. Cut Bank will meet in the Logan Health EMS Conference Room tonight, while Valier will meet at the Valier Public Library. The Liberty County Community & Senior Center will be the location for Chester. ALL locations will meet from 6 until 8, tonight, Monday, with future meetings scheduled for Monday, the 27th, & Monday, October 4th.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Sunburst Honor Ceremony…

The Sweetgrass American Legion Post #73, along with the City of Sunburst, will be having an Honor Ceremony remembering the victims of 9/11, today, Saturday. The ceremony is scheduled for 4 o'clock this afternoon at Spark Park...
SUNBURST, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Grab Your Electronic Stuff

If you've been wanting to get rid of your electronic waste, head down to Conrad, today (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday,) head for Conrad. The Pondera County Recycling Committee. along with the Department of Environmental Quality, is conducting an electronic recycling event this weekend. Friday hours are from noon until 6, & Saturday hours will be from 9, to 3, at the Conrad Community Center. Grab your personal electronics like computers, phones & tablets! Schools are also being reminded to recycle their tablets, printers or ANY office equipment. Don't worry about a thing, businesses with large quantities of office equipment should call in advance at 289 0090.
CONRAD, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KSEN AM 1150

Forget About Giving Blood In Dutton

Just for today though...the Blood Drive at the American Legion in Dutton, scheduled for today, Wednesday, has been POSTPONED. Don't worry about a thing, the "Drive" has been rescheduled for NEXT Thursday, the 16th, the Puffman's birthday! Hope to see you at the Legion in Dutton, NEXT week.
DUTTON, MT
KSEN AM 1150

EMT’s desperately needed in Rural Mt.

(Conrad) – A recently hired paramedic for Logan Health in Conrad says there’s an extreme shortage of Emergency Medical Service Providers, in the many rural areas of Mt. David Thomas, says simply put, the more time that a person suffering a stroke, heart attack or other life-threatening emergency, the less chance they have of survival. In his words, “Time is muscle.”
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

A “MUST” 4 Toole County!

A Toole County Combined Fund Drive meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow night, Tuesday, out at the Marais River Electric meeting room. Meeting time is 7 o'clock SHARP, & ALL participating organizations MUST have a representative at Tuesday night's meeting! We all do better when we all do better...
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

B Careful @ The Wheel

Walk n' Wheel returns to Shelby, tomorrow morning, Wednesday. Students & ADULT walkers need to meet over at the old middle school tomorrow morning at 7:35, or at the Oilfield Avenue/Sheridan Avenue intersection at 7:45. Please keep in mind those on bikes MUST wear helmets & WALK their bikes over the viaduct. As is true in ALL Shelby school zones, drivers must keep an eye on the speedometer & be aware at ALL times. BTW, "Fit Fridays" also return to our town THIS Friday. Welcome to Fall 2021!!
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
105
Followers
934
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy