Of 4-5 arrive and 3-4 leave for nba or transfer. My point is we have depth that stays 4 years, for the most part. There will be third years and second years with years of packline training under their belts when Sheppard would arrive on the Grounds. That's harder to land playing time than a bunch of NBA wannabees. He would get time their just to keep the other babies in sync on the court, an extension of a coach.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO