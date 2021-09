Abomination actor Tim Roth has talked about his MCU return in the upcoming Disney Plus show She-Hulk. "I did The Incredible Hulk years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it. I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "So when they came to me and said: 'We're adapting the She-Hulk thing. Can you come back as that character again?' I was like, sure. It should be fun. I was very surprised though because it was difficult at first. It was only when Mark Ruffalo came in to shoot his stuff that I went: 'Oh, that's how you do it! With a sense of humor!'"

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO