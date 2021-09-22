New York Islanders Taking it One Step at a Time in Pursuit of Stanley Cup
There weren’t a ton of surprises by the New York Islanders or general manager Lou Lamoriello during the offseason. Perhaps the biggest was the addition of Zdeno Chara last weekend on a 1-year deal, but other than that the Islanders return a majority of their core from their back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Islanders will need to take that next and seemingly final step this season of reaching and winning a Stanley Cup for the first time since the 1980s.nyihockeynow.com
