CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New York Islanders Taking it One Step at a Time in Pursuit of Stanley Cup

By Christian Arnold
nyihockeynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere weren’t a ton of surprises by the New York Islanders or general manager Lou Lamoriello during the offseason. Perhaps the biggest was the addition of Zdeno Chara last weekend on a 1-year deal, but other than that the Islanders return a majority of their core from their back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Islanders will need to take that next and seemingly final step this season of reaching and winning a Stanley Cup for the first time since the 1980s.

nyihockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Islanders taking extra steps to keep staff safe from COVID

Lou Lamoriello addressed the media on Tuesday to talk about a few things concerning his New York Islanders team. He talked about why he brought in Chara and Parise. He also confirmed the Erik Gustafsson PTO and that Cory Schneider and Michael Dal Colle were coming back. None of that...
NHL
nysportsday.com

With Their Eyes On The Stanley Cup, The 100% Vaccinated Islanders Are Set For Training Camp

From the time that the Islanders brought in Lou Lamoriello as President and General Manager, they’ve done things the right way. He hired Barry Trotz as Head Coach and all the Islanders have done over the past three seasons is reach the second round of the playoffs in 2018-20, get to game six of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019-20 and then last year they fell to Tampa Bay again, this time in game seven of the Stanley Cup Semifinals.
NHL
New York Post

Islanders’ biggest training camp issues as they seek Stanley Cup breakthrough

The Islanders have come close to the Stanley Cup final the past two seasons. So close that recovering from the emotionally draining experience of falling short — for a second time — was likely just as important this offseason as was physical recuperation. General manager Lou Lamoriello vowed to do...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Islanders Update From Lamoriello, Kaprizov Contract & More

Hockey is right around the corner, as the New York Islanders report for physicals before hitting the ice on Thursday. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello met with the media today to discuss COVID-19 status, roster signings, injury updates and more. Should Noah Dobson get a new linemate this season in Chara, or should he remain alongside Andy Greene?
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

New York Islanders Are Going All-In This Season

As NHL training camps open up, one team to keep an eye on is the New York Islanders. The Islanders came within one game of making the Stanley Cup Final in 2021 losing out to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. And who knows what would have happened if they made it to the Stanley Cup Final. Most likely the Islanders would have beaten the Montreal Canadiens, but one will never. However, this season the Islanders are coming into the motivated and hungry to hoist the Stanley Cup as you can see by their moves they are going all in.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

New York Islanders to Appear Nationally 12 Times in 2021-22

Back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Semifinals appeared to be enough to earn the New York Islanders some national exposure this season. The Islanders are set to appear 12 times on nationally televised broadcasts between TNT, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu. Four games will air on TNT, two on ESPN and six exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.
NHL
audacy.com

Fred Stanfield, 2-time Stanley Cup champion with Bruins, dead at 77

Fred Stanfield, a key member of the Bruins' two Stanley Cup teams in the early 1970s, passed away Monday at the age of 77. The Bruins acquired Stanfield from the Chicago Blackhawks in 1967 in one of the most lopsided trades in NHL history. In that deal, Boston received Stanfield, Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge in exchange for Gilles Marcotte, Pit Martin and Jack Norris.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Dobson
Person
Ryan Pulock
Person
Adam Pelech
Person
Anders Lee
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Andy Greene
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Scott Mayfield
theScore

Holland eager for Oilers to take a step: 'The time is now'

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland believes his club will blossom from playoff hopefuls to Stanley Cup threats this upcoming season. "The time is now," Holland said, per Sportsnet's Mark Spector. "In my mind, the time to try and take a step. We've been 12th in the league, 11th in the league. But the aspirations are far greater than that."
NHL
NHL

Maroon takes Stanley Cup to pep rally at old high school in St. Louis

Lightning forward honored with plaque for Oakville's Hall of Fame. Pat Maroon went back to school on Wednesday, complete with his old high school hockey jersey and a pep rally. The three-time Stanley Cup winner finally got a chance to take the trophy to Oakville High School in St. Louis...
NHL
NHL

McDavid says 'time is now' for Oilers to become Stanley Cup contenders

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid said there is urgency for the Edmonton Oilers to become Stanley Cup contenders. "I definitely think the time is now," the Oilers captain said Tuesday. The 24-year-old center is part of a group of maturing players that includes defenseman Darnell Nurse, 25; forward Leon Draisaitl, 26;...
NHL
KSDK

'Never give up on your dreams': 3-time champion Pat Maroon shares Stanley Cup with hometown of Oakville

OAKVILLE, Mo. — The hometown hero was true to his namesake on Wednesday. The prodigal son returned to Oakville, and he brought the greatest trophy in sports along with him. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon is now a 3-time Cup champion: Twice in Tampa, and with his hometown Blues in 2019. For his day with the Cup following the Lightning's 2021 title, he knew he had to bring it to his people in Oakville.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup
dobberprospects.com

September 32-In-32: New York Islanders

Welcome to the September 2021 edition of the DobberProspects 32-in-32 Series. This month, we are diving into the depth of each organization, looking at their recent graduates, risers, fallers and top-20 prospects. * * *. By adding or retaining several veterans with free-agent signings, Lou Lamoriello made it clear he...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Zdeno Chara to sign with New York Islanders

Zdeno Chara is going back to where it all started. The free agent defenseman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the New York Islanders, the team announced Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Chara spent the first four seasons of his career with the Islanders before...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

New York Islanders Facing Severe Roster Crunch

After a slow summer, the month of September has belonged to GM Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders. On September 1, the team announced new contracts for forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas, and Kyle Palmieri and goaltender Ilya Sorokin. That same day, they hinted that veteran UFA Zach Parise will also be joining the team and have provided even more evidence of that fact since, despite no formal announcement. This week, the team made a flurry of depth signings, adding forwards Andy Andreoff, Cole Bardreau, Otto Koivula, and Dmytro Timashov and defenseman Paul LaDue, while inviting veteran blue liner Erik Gustafsson to training camp. They then capped off the week with Saturday’s high-profile signing of Zdeno Chara.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

‘No Restrictions’ for Anders Lee as He Returns from ACL Injury

EAST MEADOW, N.Y — Anders Lee was buzzing on the ice during the first day of New York Islanders training camp on Long Island. Enough so that even star forward Mathew Barzal took note of it. The two skated with one another for the first time since Lee went down...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: One year ago Tampa Bay won a Stanley Cup game

It was a year ago today that the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars in Game Two of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. A three-goals-in-four-minutes outburst in the first period held up as they won the game, 3-2 (“Corey Perry doing Corey Perry things” hits a little different these days). Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat, and Kevin Shattenkirk provided the offense while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of 29, including a stellar second period where Dallas fired 18 shots at him and only one slipped by.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

New York Islanders Requiring Vaccination or Negative COVID Test to Attend Games

The New York Islanders will be requiring fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend home games this season, UBS Arena announced. Fans ages 5 and up will be required to present proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test, the arena announced on social media. It confirmed an early report by ESPN that the Islanders would be one of eight teams requiring either or to attend home games.
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Islanders release training camp roster

The 2021-22 season is beginning for the National Hockey League. A few teams have high hopes of winning a championship this season, and the New York Islanders are among those who think they could win the Stanley Cup on a few short months. New faces will impact the Islanders’ hopes...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

5 Players to Watch as New York Islanders Open Training Camp

The New York Islanders hit the ice for the first day of training camp Thursday morning as they look to march back to the Stanley Cup Semifinals and eventually the Stanley Cup Final. Most of the roster from last season is returning for this season and there are a few...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy