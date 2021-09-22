New York Islanders Taking it One Step at a Time in Pursuit of Stanley Cup

As NHL training camps open up, one team to keep an eye on is the New York Islanders. The Islanders came within one game of making the Stanley Cup Final in 2021 losing out to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. And who knows what would have happened if they made it to the Stanley Cup Final. Most likely the Islanders would have beaten the Montreal Canadiens, but one will never. However, this season the Islanders are coming into the motivated and hungry to hoist the Stanley Cup as you can see by their moves they are going all in.

