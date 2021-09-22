Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: Still waiting to clinch
Well, that wasn’t very fun. Also, I’m not very good at figuring these Magic Number thingies, but it seems to me the best way to track them is find a magic number, but I think we’re at four for the division and two for the playoffs? MLB.com tries to break down the playoff scenarios, and it doesn’t really help. We need Steve Kornacki and his Big Board! Or maybe we just win, baby? That would take care of a lot of this ambiguity. Okay, let’s do that. Luis Patiño gets the start this afternoon against Julian Merryweather.www.draysbay.com
