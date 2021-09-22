CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: Still waiting to clinch

By John Ford
draysbay.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that wasn’t very fun. Also, I’m not very good at figuring these Magic Number thingies, but it seems to me the best way to track them is find a magic number, but I think we’re at four for the division and two for the playoffs? MLB.com tries to break down the playoff scenarios, and it doesn’t really help. We need Steve Kornacki and his Big Board! Or maybe we just win, baby? That would take care of a lot of this ambiguity. Okay, let’s do that. Luis Patiño gets the start this afternoon against Julian Merryweather.

www.draysbay.com

draysbay.com

Rays 3, Marlins 2: in which I have Feelings

I came into this game fully expected a mailed in, hangover game. That … didn’t happen. What did happen was Shane Baz, in just his second big league start, gave everyone the vapors flashbacks to 2011 Matt Moore. It started with Shane Baz undressing Miami in the top of the...
MLB
FanSided

