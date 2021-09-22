CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm agreeing with you on Simmons' side, but

It's about money for him. He has made a lot (whatever part of the $56MM first contract he's retained), but Philly is sitting on $146MM over the next four years that is still their money until he plays. If Philly plays hard ball and doesn't trade him right away, you start leaving some part of $33MM on the table for this season. For me, it's worth it for Philly to refuse to trade him until he plays and gets some of the bad taste of that playoff run out of other GM's mouths.

Report: 76ers only willing to trade Ben Simmons for specific players

If the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to trade Ben Simmons this offseason, they are doing a fairly good job of hiding it. Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of Philly, but the 76ers are holding firm with their high asking price for the former first-overall pick. Not only that, but Tom Moore of The Intelligencer reports that they would want one of roughly a handful of players they like in a potential trade involving Simmons. If they can’t get any of those players, they are fine with Simmons remaining on their roster.
Philadelphia 76ers: Could the Memphis Grizzlies be in on Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers open up training camp on September 28th. Now normally, that would be a mildly exciting if not relatively unspectacular day, as it signifies the NBA season is right around the corner, but this year is a little different. This year, September 28th will officially tell us whether or not Ben Simmons will follow through on his threat to hold out of camp despite having four years left on his max contract.
I’M OUTTA’ HERE, BEN SIMMONS TELLS JOJO, HARRIS AND THYBULLE!

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Sixers players wanted to travel to LA this week to meet with Ben Simmons and convince him to commit to the 2021-22 season with them, but they were informed not to come and that Simmons did not want to meet. Joel Embiid,...
John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
Mavericks have parted ways with controversial executive

After the exits of GM Donnie Nelson and coach Rick Carlisle earlier this offseason, the Dallas Mavericks are seeing another high-profile departure. Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that the Mavs have parted ways with controversial executive Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris. The move was not a firing however, Townsend adds. Voulgaris’ contract simply expired and was not renewed by new GM Nico Harrison.
Ben Simmons Did Not Report To Sixers Training Camp As Preparations For 2021 Season Begin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons did not report to Sixers training camp on Monday. The team held their Media Day on Monday to mark the start of training camp on Tuesday. Simmons told the team last month that he wanted to be traded. Simmons has four years and $147 million left on the contract extension that he signed in July of 2019. “Ben is a very good player, a big part of this team,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said. “We’re disappointed he’s not here. We’re making our choices but we’re excited, we’re very excited about the players who are here.” The Sixers can fine Simmons for not showing up on Monday and for missed practices going forward. If Simmons doesn’t show for the preseason opener on Oct. 4, Simmons can be suspended. Philadelphia will open its preseason schedule on Oct. 4 in Toronto against the Raptors, while the regular season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in New Orleans against the Pelicans.
