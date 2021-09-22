I'm agreeing with you on Simmons' side, but

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons did not report to Sixers training camp on Monday. The team held their Media Day on Monday to mark the start of training camp on Tuesday. Simmons told the team last month that he wanted to be traded. Simmons has four years and $147 million left on the contract extension that he signed in July of 2019. “Ben is a very good player, a big part of this team,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said. “We’re disappointed he’s not here. We’re making our choices but we’re excited, we’re very excited about the players who are here.” The Sixers can fine Simmons for not showing up on Monday and for missed practices going forward. If Simmons doesn’t show for the preseason opener on Oct. 4, Simmons can be suspended. Philadelphia will open its preseason schedule on Oct. 4 in Toronto against the Raptors, while the regular season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO