VIDEO: Walt Disney's personal plane spotted at Animal Kingdom
ORLANDO, Fla. - An aerial video on Tuesday shows the late Walt Disney's personal plane parked at Disney's Animal Kingdom. SKYFOX flew over the area where the plane is surrounded by a fence in a backstage area of the theme park. According to WDW News Today, Disney used the Grumman G-159 Gulfstream 1 to travel back and forth between California and Orlando when land deals were in the works to build Walt Disney World.www.fox13news.com
