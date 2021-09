The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) needs to return soon to the CBS soap and battle Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Many fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are wondering why Aaron D Spears has not been shown since his character Justin Barber had a talk with Ridge Forrester. (Thorston Kaye) Justin offered his services to the Forrester Creations mogul but did not receive an answer. That was 5 or 6 weeks ago and viewers want to know why there has been no follow-up to this storyline?

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO