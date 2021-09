There’s nothing particularly clever to say about tonight’s Mets game. They just went out there and embarrassed themselves against the playoff-bound Red Sox. They were knocked around early and often, and ended up getting swept in the season series after falling 12-5 at Fenway Park. If there is one positive to find from tonight’s defeat, it’s that there’s only ten more games left in this miserable season.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO