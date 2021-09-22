Jerod Mayo has a refreshing take about facing Brady in Pats-Bucs

The New England Patriots play an important game this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, but it's hard not to look ahead to Oct. 3. That's when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time since his 20-year tenure with the Patriots ended in March 2020. It should be a fascinating scene in Foxboro, with Brady squaring off against his former head coach, Bill Belichick, and several of his longtime ex-teammates.