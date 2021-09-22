CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Tone Production Troubles

By Shannon Taylor
violinist.com
 7 days ago

I've recently been having some difficulty getting certain notes to speak on my instrument, specifically notes in mid-high positions, and the open G and D strings. Instead of a full tone, I often hear a whistling/scratching sound. The only way to cure the bad tone seems to be to press my fingers down all the way to the fingerboard. Normally, my instrument is very responsive, and I can play with a light left hand, so that I can stay a tiny distance away from the fingerboard when I play a note.

www.violinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
violinist.com

G string not (always) sounding properly

I have a longstanding issue with the sound of my G-string that I am trying to investigate systematically.I am conservatory-trained and have also studied AT; I don't have this problem on other violins. Basically, there are times when it is difficult to "catch" the beginning of the note changing strings...
MUSIC
violinist.com

Is Your Bow Hold Too Complicated?

September 28, 2021, 11:14 AM · The world of bow arms is split into two camps. There are those in which all the parts are working correctly, but the player has little knowledge of how he or she does things. Then there’s the player with an encyclopedic knowledge of every detail, angle, and weight. All things being equal, both camps are filled with experienced, successful players. Music rewards both types, since your subconscious knowledge is every bit as valuable as the well-thought-out variety. The main downside of the latter is that you can think yourself into a corner, setting up a bow arm that is so complicated that you could easily get bogged down.
ENTERTAINMENT
violinist.com

Wieniawski's Polonaise de Concert, Op.4 - Wilhemj Edition

Edited: September 24, 2021, 4:41 PM · I'm curious to know more about Wilhelmj's edition of Wieniawski's Polonaise de Concert, Opus 4. I prefer it over the original version. Aaron Rosand and Nathan Milstein are two that come to mind who preferred (and recorded) this edition also. It's currently out of print, though you can download it from:
MUSIC
violinist.com

Violin Reverb?

September 24, 2021, 12:16 PM · So last night, one of my daughter's friend came by and had dinner with us. She wanted to show my daughter her new full-size violin which she says "she picked herself". It's a very nice looking violin, and from my "non-luthier untrained eye", it looks very well constructed and seems to have the right measurements for string height, string after-length, bridge/post placement, etc.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#String Instrument#Alcohol#Ebay
APG of Wisconsin

Embracing possibility in troubling times

Some people find my eternal optimism annoying, but it isn’t something I can turn off. In positive psychology, my energy and ideas for the future might be called “hope.” To embrace possibility, especially in daunting, seemingly impossible, irrational, or unimaginable times, that may be called faith. Embracing possibility isn’t empty...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Guitar Player

10 Of The Greatest Blues Guitar Tones Ever Recorded

What is it that makes great guitar tone? Gear, player or performance? Actually, it's all of those things and more. Tone is in the hands, but it’s also in the electric or acoustic guitar, the backline, the mic placement, the stage and the pedalboard. It’s within this strange brew that we find greatness, and the raw emotions of blues are positively brimming with it.
MUSIC
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
housedigest.com

8 Easiest Ways To Clean Soap Scum Off Your Bathroom Surfaces

Anyone who has ever peered with dissatisfaction at that residue that seems to cling to things like your tiles, glass, or fiberglass shower door, stainless steel or chrome fixtures, and even your plastic shower curtains, will know just how frustrating soap scum can be. This particular substance occurs when the ingredients in soap react with the minerals found in water, creating that unappealing chalky residue that you want to scrub off ASAP, as noted by The Spruce. And, to make matters worse, it becomes increasingly difficult to remove when you allow it to build up.
HOME & GARDEN
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

Remembering Jimi Hendrix: ‘Purple Haze’ Live Playlist

Jimi Hendrix tragically died 51 years ago today from an accidental overdose. He was 27 years old. Hendrix is widely regarded as the greatest electric guitar player of all time. But he was also a talented songwriter and there aren’t many songs that are more symbolic of Jimi than “Purple Haze.”
MUSIC
movin925.com

Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy