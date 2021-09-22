Tone Production Troubles
I've recently been having some difficulty getting certain notes to speak on my instrument, specifically notes in mid-high positions, and the open G and D strings. Instead of a full tone, I often hear a whistling/scratching sound. The only way to cure the bad tone seems to be to press my fingers down all the way to the fingerboard. Normally, my instrument is very responsive, and I can play with a light left hand, so that I can stay a tiny distance away from the fingerboard when I play a note.www.violinist.com
