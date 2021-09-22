Tone Production Troubles

September 28, 2021, 11:14 AM · The world of bow arms is split into two camps. There are those in which all the parts are working correctly, but the player has little knowledge of how he or she does things. Then there’s the player with an encyclopedic knowledge of every detail, angle, and weight. All things being equal, both camps are filled with experienced, successful players. Music rewards both types, since your subconscious knowledge is every bit as valuable as the well-thought-out variety. The main downside of the latter is that you can think yourself into a corner, setting up a bow arm that is so complicated that you could easily get bogged down.

