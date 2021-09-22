Tales of Arise Inferno Fang: How to craft Flaming Knights for Law

Tales of Arise has not only given us a modern take on the long-running franchise but has also given us the best all-around experience in the franchise. This is in no small part due to the fantastic combat that’s introduced. It’s free-flowing, fast-moving, and insane looking, all while maintaining all of the classic beats that Tales’ fans have loved for over two decades. As much as it pays homage to its past roots though, it does just as much to break from that mold and do its own thing. One of those things from the past is the inclusion of a blocking button. That is pretty much gone in Tales of Arise, so let’s figure out how to stop damage in other ways.

