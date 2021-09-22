CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tales of Arise Inferno Fang: How to craft Flaming Knights for Law

gamerevolution.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere can players find the Tales of Arise Inferno Fang location? This item has basically only one real purpose and that’s to help the character Law craft the Tales of Arise Flaming Knights sword, but it can be extremely annoying to do seeing as the game doesn’t tell the player where and how they can get the key Inferno Fang crafting item, and it doesn’t seem to appear in any chests. Here’s how to get Inferno Fang in Tales of Arise, and where the monster Polycephus with it can be found.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
segmentnext.com

Tales of Arise Edna Boss Guide

In Tales of Arise, you will meet and fight Edna in the post-game part of the game. Edna, who happens to be Eizen’s sister, is a challenging boss. In this guide, we have explained how to defeat the Edna Boss in Tales of Arise. Tales of Arise Edna Boss. When...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tales of Arise Video Review

Tales of Arise reviewed by Terence Wiggins on PlayStation 5. Narration by Mark Medina. Also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC. Bandai Namco has hit the mark in reinvigorating the 26-year-old Tales RPG series. Tales of Arise brings to life a beautifully realized world with a story that isn't afraid to tackle heavy subjects and knows when to take its foot off the gas for a bit. Its characters feel real and relatable even in fantastical situations, and a fresh and fun combat system livens up their battles. Combined with plenty of quality-of-life improvements ironing out some of the series' long-standing frustrations, this is an easy recommendation to not just fans of the long-running series but anyone interested in diving into an expansive action-RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise': How To Fix Controller Support For PC

Bandai’s “Tales of Arise” has finally been released on all platforms, but many PC users have complained about the game’s apparent lack of controller support through Steam. “Tales of Arise” has some weird interactions with how Steam handles input selection and, luckily, there is a way to fix this. The...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tales Of Arise#Fast Travel#Prison#Flaming Knights For Law#The Nevira Snowplains#Npc
thenerdstash.com

Tales of Arise: How to Get and Where to Find Stone Fragments

After returning to Ulzebek after completing the Bound and Determined mission in Tales of Arise you can pick up the sub-quest The Hunt for New Arms from Dyron outside the inn. This quest will task you with collecting three stone fragments. While these fragments are needed to complete the quest, they are also needed to upgrade your weapons, so it’s good to know where and how to get them whether you are doing the sub-quest or trying to improve your arsenal. This guide will show you where to find and how to get Stone Fragments in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Tales of Arise Best Weapons Guide

In this guide, we’ll be showing you all of the accessible Tales of Arise Best Weapons for each character and how you can unlock said weapons. Most weapons in Tales of Arise are accessible through crafting. Crafting is easy enough; you just need to visit a merchant or blacksmith and exchange monster materials and some gald to craft the weapon.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: How to Use Over Limit & Mystic Artes

Over Limits and Mystic Artes are staples in the Tales Of franchise and Tales of Arise brings them back in slightly different ways. They’re useful gameplay features to make use of in battle, so you should know exactly how to make use of them. Here’s how to use Over Limit and Mystic Artes in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Tales of Arise JRPG launches on PlayStation 5

Bandai Namco has taken to the official PlayStation blog to announce the launch of the Tales of Arise JRPG on the PlayStation 5 offering a few tips and tricks to help you get started in the role-playing game. Ella Barthelemy Associate Producer at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe explains a little more about combat basics during which you will have to engage in a lot of fights to survive your missions. “Knowing how to fight and mastering combat system basics will be key to start your journey in Tales of Arise. “
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
thenerdstash.com

Tales of Arise: How To Solve ‘The Mysterious Pair’ Sub-Quest

The Mysterious Pair is a sub-quest that you can start after finishing the quest ‘A Healer and Her Patients’. Upon completing it, you will unlock the opportunity to start The Mysterious Pair by finding the Wonder Bard located in Niez, Mahag Saar. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to solve the riddles in the ‘The Mysterious Pair’ sub-quest in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Tales of Arise Tips

Tales of Arise has brought with it a mix of action and skits to the established formula. Though the new changes might look a bit daunting at first, we have compiled some essential Tales of Arise tips, which will help you throughout your venture. Tales of Arise Tips. As a...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: Bibliophile Quest Guide

Tales of Arise is full of quests that reward players with tons of gald and Skill Points (SP), but some can be a bit tricky to figure out. This book-collecting sub-quest isn’t exactly the most straightforward of the bunch, so we’re here to help. Here’s how to complete the Bibliophile sub-quest in Tales of Arise.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thenerdstash.com

Tales of Arise: How to Complete Shionne the Fashion Critic

Many players enjoy venturing through the main storyline of a game with a couple of side quests sprinkled in. Others, however, thrive on completing every side quest available in a game, especially after finishing a major part of the main story. In Tales of Arise, upon defeating the boss Lord Balseph and venturing back to Ulzebek, a side quest will be available for you to accept. Once you arrive back in Ulzebek, you can speak to a Handsome Nobleman who will ask Shionne for fashion advice. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to complete the Shionne the Fashion Critic side quest in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Tales of Arise: How to Guard

Tales of Arise has not only given us a modern take on the long-running franchise but has also given us the best all-around experience in the franchise. This is in no small part due to the fantastic combat that’s introduced. It’s free-flowing, fast-moving, and insane looking, all while maintaining all of the classic beats that Tales’ fans have loved for over two decades. As much as it pays homage to its past roots though, it does just as much to break from that mold and do its own thing. One of those things from the past is the inclusion of a blocking button. That is pretty much gone in Tales of Arise, so let’s figure out how to stop damage in other ways.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Tales of Arise Rules on Steam

Last week on Steam belonged to RPG games. Tales of Arise scored an impressive debut, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous continues to sell like hotcakes. As with every Monday, the list of the previous week's biggest (by revenue) Steam bestsellers was released. The jRPG Tales of Arise scored an excellent debut. Three different editions of the game took first, second and sixth place in the list.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Tales of Arise: How to Stagger Enemies

The combat in Tales of Arise is different from standard JRPGs, offering thrilling and intense battles that allow players to pull off powerful combos and stagger enemies. Staggering opponents is particularly crucial in a fight, as it enables the player to interrupt enemy attacks and movement plus perform critical hits. Staggering attacks will also provide a better opportunity for more vulnerable characters with high DPS or ranged weapons in Tales of Arise to concentrate their firepower and strikes on stunned foes. Read on to learn how to stagger enemies in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy