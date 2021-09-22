CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid On TikTok Ruthlessly Rips Jets For Being Awful Vs. Patriots

By Logan Mullen
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Zach Wilson might believe he wasn’t seeing ghosts Sunday against the New England Patriots, but he sure wasn’t seeing much of anything good. Even the children are noticing. Wilson threw pick after pick in a 25-6 loss to the...

nesn.com

NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
AOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To What Cam Newton Said About Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about ex-quarterback Cam Newton’s comments on his old team. Newton recently opened up about the Patriots’ decision to release him before the season. New England is going with rookie Mac Jones at the quarterback position. “Can we be honest? The reason...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets vs Patriots; Betting Perspective

The Jets will meet their AFC East rivals in Week 2 when they take on the Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Let’s analyze this divisional matchup as keep cashing our NFL picks!. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets — Betting Perspective. Sunday, September 19, 2021 – 1:00 PM ET at...
NFL
chatsports.com

Who Ya Got Wednesday: New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

If one were scripting the Robert Saleh era for the big screen, the subplot of his Jets opening up their MetLife Stadium slate and harkening the return of fans against the hated Patriots would likely be rejected for its lack of subtlety. Nonetheless, it’s what the powers-that-be at the NFL asked for.
NFL
audacy.com

Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims inactive for Jets vs. Patriots

The New York Jets will be missing two key pieces of their receiving corps on Sunday as they take on the New England Patriots. Both Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims were listed as inactive for the 1 p.m. start. Crowder had just come off the COVID list and had been...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs Patriots 2021 odds: Patriots favored by 5.5 points

Coming off of a tough defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots will travel to take on the New York Jets for a Week 2 matchup in the Meadowlands. New England opened the week as 3.5-point favorites and have since garnered some respect among books and bettors. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Patriots are now 5.5-point favorites over the Jets in this game.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Patriots Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets 2021 home opener against the New England Patriots is in the books, and the Jets trail the Patriots 13 - 3. It was a nightmarish first half for young Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who threw three interceptions on just seven pass attempts. Fortunately for the Jets the defense showed up today. The Jets defense put a ton of pressure on Mac Jones and limited the Patriots offense to just 13 points despite the three offensive turnovers.
NFL
Patriots.com

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the New York Jets. This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst. Melanie Collins will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Suzanne Smith.
NFL
NFL

Jets WR Jamison Crowder (groin) inactive vs. Patriots

Jamison Crowder﻿'s return will once again be put on hold. The New York Jets wide receiver was officially listed as inactive Sunday against the New England Patriots due to a groin injury. Crowder was listed as questionable due to the injury. He returned to practice this week, getting in limited...
NFL
nbcboston.com

Patriots vs. Jets Preview: A Must-Win Game for New England?

Tom E. Curran's Patriots vs. Jets preview and prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Would one consider this a “must-win” game? One could. But I always counter “must-win” with “or what?” They gonna disband the team? Relegate ‘em?. There will be 15 more games after Sunday’s game in Northern...
NFL
NBC Sports

Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets Week 2 game

All eyes will be on two rookie quarterbacks when the New York Jets host the New England Patriots in a Week 2 game Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Both of these AFC East rivals selected a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets took BYU star Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick, and the Patriots chose Alabama's Mac Jones at No. 15 overall.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom E. Curran's Patriots vs. Jets preview and prediction

Would one consider this a “must-win” game? One could. But I always counter “must-win” with “or what?” They gonna disband the team? Relegate ‘em?. There will be 15 more games after Sunday’s game in Northern New Jersey against the retooled Jets. The Patriots can fail to win and still get where they want to go. But holy hell, back-to-back losses in the division to Miami and the Jets to start the year? With a visit from New Orleans and then from You Know Who and the You Know Whats in two weeks?! After Robert Kraft got turned upside down and shaken until $250M worth of contracts came loose in the offseason? Against a Jets team with a rookie quarterback, rookie head coach, missing left tackle and five decades of almost uninterrupted futility? The cocoon the Patriots would need to keep a region’s howls of indignation and a nation’s howls of derision out? Can you imagine???? No. I cannot. No way.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets vs. Patriots: Great Day for a Home Opener at MetLife Stadium

The Jets and their fans can't ask for much more for Sunday's home opener at MetLife Stadium. Fans will be in the MLS stands for the first time since the Dec. 22, 2019 victory over the Steelers. The weather is expected to be gorgeous — sunny, upper 70s, no rain in the area, light winds.
NFL
nbcboston.com

NFL Week 2: Recapping Patriots' Recent Dominance in Rivalry Vs. Jets

Breaking down Patriots' recent dominance in rivalry vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New York Jets fans are hoping rookie quarterback Zach Wilson helps usher in a new and more successful era for the franchise. Included in that is the hope Wilson also helps turn the tide in...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Jets Wednesday injury report: New England starters Trent Brown, Kyle Van Noy sidelined

OT Trent Brown (calf) LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle) After Brown departed from New England’s offensive line last weekend at Gillette Stadium, 2020 sixth-round pick Justin Herron and August trade acquisition Yasir Durant rotated in at right tackle. And on the defensive side of the ball, Van Noy played 65 percent of the snaps to record a sack and a tipped pass. The Patriots All-Decade selection did not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a throat issue.
NFL
Community Policy