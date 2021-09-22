Kid On TikTok Ruthlessly Rips Jets For Being Awful Vs. Patriots

Would one consider this a “must-win” game? One could. But I always counter “must-win” with “or what?” They gonna disband the team? Relegate ‘em?. There will be 15 more games after Sunday’s game in Northern New Jersey against the retooled Jets. The Patriots can fail to win and still get where they want to go. But holy hell, back-to-back losses in the division to Miami and the Jets to start the year? With a visit from New Orleans and then from You Know Who and the You Know Whats in two weeks?! After Robert Kraft got turned upside down and shaken until $250M worth of contracts came loose in the offseason? Against a Jets team with a rookie quarterback, rookie head coach, missing left tackle and five decades of almost uninterrupted futility? The cocoon the Patriots would need to keep a region’s howls of indignation and a nation’s howls of derision out? Can you imagine???? No. I cannot. No way.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO