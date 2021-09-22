Employee Pleads Guilty to Recording Women in Dressing Rooms
A former Forever 21 employee pled guilty last week to secretly recording women in dressing rooms at the Cross County Center in Yonkers. Heriberto Polanco, 27, of the Bronx, pled guilty on September 14 to three counts of Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree, a felony. According to his plea agreement, Polanco will receive probationary supervision with sex offender specific conditions and will be required to register as a sex offender.www.theexaminernews.com
