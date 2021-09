The tiny state of San Marino votes Sunday in a highly charged referendum over whether or not to allow abortion in the predominantly Catholic country. Campaigners hope to bring the picturesque republic, situated on a mountainside in the centre of Italy, in line with most of Europe in lifting what is currently an absolute ban on terminating a pregnancy. But the influence of the Catholic Church remains strong, and Pope Francis last week reiterated his uncompromising position that abortion is "murder". Along with Malta, Andorra and the Vatican, San Marino is one of the last places in Europe to have a total ban on abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, severe foetal impairment or risk to the mother's life.

