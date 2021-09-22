CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

LSU vs. Mississippi State prediction for NCAA Week 4 game

By Ethan Lee
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Orgeron and the LSU Tigers are hitting the road and heading to Starkville, Mississippi to face off against Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. LSU’s season started off in a manner the Tigers likely didn’t find enjoyable. On the road against the UCLA Bruins, the Tigers fell short and their defense was exposed. But after that 38-27 season-opening loss, LSU responded by thumping McNeese State 34-7 and then throttling Central Michigan 49-21.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eli Manning trolls Nick Saban over Jalen Hurts’ transfer to Oklahoma

During ESPN’s Manning broadcast of Monday Night Football, Eli Manning got in a dig at Nick Saban over losing Jalen Hurts to Oklahoma. The Manning brothers have already produced some commentary gems in their first few games commentating on NFL action. They added Nick Saban to the mix and got...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Louisiana State
City
Starkville, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

USC football: Trojans find new head coaching target in NFL

The USC football coaching search could be heading to the NFL with a report suggesting the Trojans are looking at Anthony Lynn. Dozens of names have been thrown out there as potential candidates for USC’s search for a new head coach. Add Anthony Lynn to the pile. “USC boosters have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
FanSided

Next Vikings head coach might already be on the team’s staff

Depending on how successful the team’s offense is this season, don’t rule out the possibility of Klint Kubiak becoming the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Following the 2019 season, Kevin Stefanski decided to leave his role as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings to become the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
FanSided

Eagles fans are furious at Jalen Hurts for awful pick-6

Philadelphia Eagles fans are trashing Jalen Hurts for throwing awful pick-6 in Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. At the start of the third quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles were down to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-7, on Monday Night Football. With a chance to put some points on the board early on in the second half, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts threw his second pick-6 of the night that was returned by Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs for a touchdown.
NFL
FanSided

New Orleans Saints: Tight end position continues to be a weakness

Many people focus on the lack of production from the New Orleans Saints‘ wide receivers three games into the season but what’s even worse than the receivers are the tight ends. Entering the season, Adam Trautman was perceived to be the starter but he’s done next to nothing in three...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Ncaa Football#Ncaa Week 4#The Ucla Bruins#Mcneese State#Nc State#Msu#The Memphis Tigers#Ucla#The Air Raid#Louisiana Tech#Lsu 31#Lsu Next Game Schedule#Louisiana Monroe#Mississippi State Game#Espn Live Stream#Fubotv#Heisman Trophy#College Football Playoff
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys Crush Philly 41-21: Hurts, Donut?

A title appropriate for both my age and maturity, the Dallas Cowboys laid some “Hurts” on the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night. Jalen Hurts, one of the most celebrated rising stars in the NFL this season, got a reality check in Dallas’ home opener. Jalen Hurts entered Monday night’s match-up rated...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Offense and defense absolutely own Philly at home

The Dallas Cowboys came out on Monday Night Football and proceeded to handle their business and other than a few snafus on the Cowboys’ behalf, they might’ve shut the Philadelphia Eagles out when it mattered the most, meaning anything outside of garbage production when the results were already determined. Speaking...
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys bodyslam Nick Sirianni on Twitter after blowing out Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys had some fun at Nick Sirianni’s expense after they defeated his Philadelphia Eagles handily on Monday night. Sirianni has bought into the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry and then some, wearing a ‘Beat Dallas’ t-shirt to Wednesday’s media session. Jerry Jones noticed Sirianni’s antics, and said game on. Because Sirianni...
NFL
FanSided

LeBron James Tells Peyton Manning He Was Offered Two NFL Contracts

If you're not tuning into the Manning brothers simulcast, you're missing out on some juicy nuggets. It turns out, we were extremely close to seeing LeBron James play in the NFL. He told Peyton Manning during the Monday Night Football broadcast that he received contract offers from both the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
FanSided

Refs hose Cowboys, Dak Prescott out of touchdown even with clear replay

If the rule is that Dak Prescott had to get the ball across the goal line for a Cowboys touchdown, how in the world did the refs say no touchdown?. Any Eagles fans that say the Dallas Cowboys got home-cooking in their home-opener on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium isn’t going to have a leg to stand on. Because in the first half, Dak Prescott and his team got absolutely robbed of a touchdown by the refs.
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys gift Eagles TD on Dak Prescott fumble (Video)

The Dallas Cowboys gave an easy touchdown to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, personally delivered by quarterback Dak Prescott. Things were not going the Philadelphia Eagles’ way on Monday night, as they surrendered an early touchdown to the Dallas Cowboys, followed by quarterback Jalen Hurts throwing an interception on their first drive of the game.
NFL
FanSided

3 Eagles who should be benched after Cowboys loss

The Philadelphia Eagles were humbled by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Heads should roll on defense after that performance. It’s pretty clear Nick Sirianni and the Eagles have their work cut out for them in bringing the franchise back to championship glory. After Monday night’s defeat at the...
NFL
FanSided

How the 49ers will use quarterback Trey Lance has become clear

49ers backup quarterback Trey Lance played a few snaps in Week 3, with a pattern emerging on how he will be used. It was a great game to watch if you were neutral, but the San Francisco 49ers certainly wouldn’t be feeling great after losing 30-28 to the Green Bay Packers off the back of a game-winning field goal as time expired.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

151K+
Followers
343K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy