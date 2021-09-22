CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, PA

Trump campaign knew voting machine conspiracies were false but pushed them anyway, memo shows

By Erik Larson
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after the 2020 election, a team of lawyers closely allied with then-President Donald Trump held a widely watched news conference at the Republican Party’s headquarters in Washington. At the event, they laid out a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming that a voting machine company had worked with an election software firm, financier George Soros and Venezuela to steal the presidential contest from Trump.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Washington, PA
Government
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
George Soros
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy