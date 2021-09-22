Trump campaign knew voting machine conspiracies were false but pushed them anyway, memo shows
Two weeks after the 2020 election, a team of lawyers closely allied with then-President Donald Trump held a widely watched news conference at the Republican Party’s headquarters in Washington. At the event, they laid out a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming that a voting machine company had worked with an election software firm, financier George Soros and Venezuela to steal the presidential contest from Trump.www.post-gazette.com
