CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Manoah Picks up Win No. 7

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays rookie starting pitcher Alek Manoah (7-2) grabbed his seventh win of the season Tuesday night as the Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Ray 4-2.

Monah struggled to find the strike zone early, walking four batters in the first two innings, but the firmer Mountaineer hurler settled in, recording five of his seven strikeouts in his final four innings on the night.

The Blue Jays held a 3-2 lead after six innings before Manoah's night ended. He finished the evening tossing six innings with seven strikeouts.

Manoah has 109 strikeouts on the season, the most by a Blue Jays rookie pitcher, and holds a 3.36 ERA.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
FanSided

What is Edmundo Sosa’s future with the St. Louis Cardinals?

Edmundo Sosa has played himself into the starting shortstop role during the second half of the season. But what is his future with the St. Louis Cardinals?. Edmundo Sosa would be a cost efficient option for the Cardinals. After all, he is not arbitration eligible until 2024 and a free agent until 2027.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jays#Facebook Twitter#Twitter Si Wvu
Intelligencer

Blue Devils, Cee-Bees Pick Up Wins at Cameron

CAMERON — The Beallsville and Clay-Battelle volleyball teams converged on Cameron Monday evening as the Dragons hosted a Senior Night doubleheader. Cameron (0-4) dropped both matches to Beallsville (3-4) and Clay-Battelle (4-3). The first match of the night was between Cameron and Clay-Battelle and it got off to a rocky start. CB went up 3-1 early, but following a long conference between the referees, it was determined that the Cee-Bees had served out of order and the score was changed to 2-2.
CAMERON, WV
hometownsource.com

White Hawks pick up 2 more wins

MWHS Boys Soccer notched two hard fought wins this last week against tricky teams that have always provided a challenge. First up was a visit from Mankato East on Tuesday Aug. 31. The first half was very tight and neither team could get a goal, although senior Mound goalkeeper Cooper Kantola had a lot to do with that as he notched five saves in the half.
MOUND, MN
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Field Hockey Picks Up Pair of Wins

After playing some tough Division 1 competition of late the Chelsea field hockey team bounced back with a pair of wins against D2 opponent St. Catherine and D3 Pinckney this week and making it three straight wins overall. The Bulldogs opened with a 2-1 win over St. Catherine in a...
CHELSEA, MI
Enid News and Eagle

Pacers pick up pair of wins on senior night

The Pacers got a pair of wins over Booker T. Washington-Tulsa Memorial in a double-header on senior night Tuesday at Pacer Field. Jessica Revels went four for four with three RBI to lead the Pacers to a 22-1 win in the second half of the double-header. Both games ended in a run-rule after the teams had played five innings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Longview Daily News

LCC Roundup: Red Devils pick up win in home opener

The LCC soccer team rode a hot start to a 4-1 win over Pierce in its first home match of the season on Saturday. The first half belonged to the Red Devils as they held the Raiders scoreless and found the net twice to take a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.
SOCCER
Times-Leader

Beallsville picks up a volleyball win at Cameron

CAMERON — The Beallsville and Clay-Battelle volleyball teams converged on Cameron Monday evening as the Dragons hosted a Senior Night doubleheader. Cameron (0-4) dropped both matches to Beallsville (3-4) and Clay-Battelle (4-3). The first match of the night was between Cameron and Clay-Battelle and it got off to a rocky start. CB went up 3-1 early, but following a long conference between the referees, it was determined that the Cee-Bees had served out of order and the score was changed to 2-2.
leadvilleherald

LCHS soccer picks up two more wins

The Lake County High School boys soccer team played two games last week, winning both and extending the team’s season record to 5-2. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Panthers played a league game against the Bruce Randolph School of Denver, which finished with a score of 8-0. Lake County’s team opened the scoring early with two first-half goals, and then continued with six unanswered goals in the second half.
mckenziebanner.com

Huntingdon Picks Up Third Win Against Riverside

PARSONS (September 11) — The Huntingdon Mustangs returned to action Friday night picking up their third win of the season following last week’s COVID-19 forfeiture by Camden. Huntingdon’s second non-region win came against the Riverside Panthers, 26-14; the Panthers came into the game undefeated at 3-0.
HUNTINGDON, TN
discoverhometown.com

Benn, Brockhouse pick up feature wins at Slinger

Slinger, Wis., Sept 12—Carl Benn won the 25-lap Slinger Bees feature and Ayrton Brockhouse drove to victory in the 20-lap Bandolero main event as late afternoon rain showers shortened the Championship Sunday afternoon program at the Slinger Speedway. Benn took the lead near the halfway mark and held off Brandon...
SLINGER, WI
The Times

Scoreboard: Johnson picks up win against Georgia Force

Kali Lyons had seven aces, four kills and 16 assists for Johnson in a win against Georgia Force (22-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17) on Monday. Also for the Lady Knights, Alexa Berry had six aces, 19 kills and three blocks for the Lady Knights, while Carleigh Odell finished with two aces, an assist and five digs.
OAKWOOD, GA
Columbus Telegram

Scotus picks up two more wins in Malcolm

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball has a little bit to go, but following two more wins on Saturday the Shamrocks are tied for the lead in wins among the rest of the state in Class C-1. Scotus defeated Louisville and Elmwood-Murdock while falling to Lincoln Lutheran on Saturday in three matches...
MALCOLM, NE
Niles Daily Star

Roundup: Bucks, Eddies pick up wins

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan Bucks and Edwardsburg Eddies were both victorious in volleyball matches Monday night. The Bucks stepped out of conference play to win a five-set thriller from Lakeshore, while the Eddies rebounded from their first Wolverine Conference loss to sweep Allegan. Buchanan volleyball. The Bucks improved to 6-2...
BUCHANAN, MI
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
393
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy