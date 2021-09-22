Manoah Picks up Win No. 7

Toronto Blue Jays rookie starting pitcher Alek Manoah (7-2) grabbed his seventh win of the season Tuesday night as the Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Ray 4-2.

Monah struggled to find the strike zone early, walking four batters in the first two innings, but the firmer Mountaineer hurler settled in, recording five of his seven strikeouts in his final four innings on the night.

The Blue Jays held a 3-2 lead after six innings before Manoah's night ended. He finished the evening tossing six innings with seven strikeouts.

Manoah has 109 strikeouts on the season, the most by a Blue Jays rookie pitcher, and holds a 3.36 ERA.

