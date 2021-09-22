Could You be Curated by Kohl's? The Retailer Wants to be Your Digital Personal Shopper
Life in quarantine has been difficult for many industries, and retailers are no exception. With many brick-and-mortar retailers closing their doors during the quarantine, the industry has turned to digital to continue to deliver its services. But Chad Melnick has kept Kohl’s at the edge of innovation, starting with partnerships with Facebook in 2019 to get the retailer a foot in the door when it comes to personalized online offerings.www.adweek.com
