Nearly a dozen artists will take the stage as part of the Slagle Road Arts and Music Festival this week. With two stages of non-stop music beginning at 2 p.m. and going through 10 p.m. on Saturday, attendees of the festival will have the opportunity to enjoy a full day of music while also milling through all the different art vendors on hand offering original artwork, fiber art, soaps, jewelry, herbs, and much more.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO