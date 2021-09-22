CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcano eruption on Spanish island prompts thousands of locals & tourists to evacuate

By CNN
WZVN-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PALMA, Spain / CNN — Molten lava and ash have been spewing out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island since it erupted Sunday and has promoted thousands of people to evacuate. The president of the Canary Islands regional government warned that the eruption could continue...

abc-7.com

Related
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea

No injuries are expected after the eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma. Giant rivers of lava are sliding slowly but relentlessly towards the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island, destroying everything in their path while prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties. The eruption occurred on Sunday...
EUROPE
BBC

Canary Islands: Firefighters retreat as volcano intensifies

Firefighters on the Spanish Island of La Palma have retreated due to intensifying volcanic explosions. The Cumbre Vieja volcano started erupting on Sunday with thousands evacuated and more than 350 homes destroyed. On Friday, authorities in three more towns told residents to evacuate. A thick plume of smoke now extends...
WORLD
Facebook
The Independent

La Palma Airport flights canceled due to volcanic ash cloud

Flights to and from the Spanish island of La Palma were canceled Saturday because of an ash cloud spewing out of a volcano that has been erupting for a week.La Palma Airport operator Aena said on Twitter that plane traffic was suspended “due to the accumulation of ash" in the air. The company said other airports in the Canary Islands were still operational.La Palma is one of the seven islands that make up the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean The volcanic eruption that started last Sunday is the first in 50 years on La Palma, which has a population of about 85,000.The intensity of the volcanic eruptions has increased in recent days, prompting the evacuation of three additional villages on the island. Almost 7,000 people have had to leave their homes.Emergency crews pulled back from the volcano Friday as explosions sent molten rock and ash over a wide area. Lava flows have destroyed hundreds of buildings on the island's western side.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week stopped releasing large clouds of ashes and molten rock on Monday, although scientists said it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished.Live footage from the public Canary Islands Television showed the Cumbre Vieja range in the La Palma island without the plume of ash that had been emerging from the main vent that opened on Sept. 19.“The volcano of La Palma has entered in a phase of lower activity,” the Madrid-based Institute of Geosciences, IGEO, said...
WORLD
CBS News

WorldView: Earthquake hits Greece; Volcano erupts in Spain's Canary Islands

Greece is struck by a deadly earthquake. An erupting volcano continues to devastate the area of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. India is hit with a cyclone. Plus Iceland holds an election recount and Switzerland votes to legalize same-sex marriage. Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with more on these world headlines.
ENVIRONMENT
earthfiles.com

Could La Palma Volcano Threaten East Coast of U. S. with Tsunami?

“Now the most amazing thing, which I’ve never experienced is that the noise coming from the volcano — it sounds like twenty fighter jets taking off and it’s extremely loud. It’s amazing.”. — Jonas Perez, local La Palma tour guide, Canary Islands. September 20, 2021 La Palma, Canary Islands. —...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — A strong, prolonged earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of at least 5.8 struck the Greek island of Crete on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20, while damaging homes and churches and causing rock slides near the country's fourth-largest city. The quake sent people fleeing...
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY

