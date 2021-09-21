Tribes invoke treaties in lawsuit to halt Wisconsin wolf hunt

An endangered gray wolf is pictured in this undated handout photo from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Six tribes in northern Wisconsin sued the state in Madison federal court on Tuesday to stop a state-sanctioned November gray wolf hunt.

The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and the other tribes claim the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' planned hunting season for the predator, whose endangered species protections were lifted in January, violates treaties signed with the U.S. government in the 19th century by nullifying their guaranteed share of natural resources.

DNR spokesperson Sarah Hoye said the agency is reviewing the lawsuit.

Gussie Lord, a lawyer with Earthjustice who represents the tribes, said in a statement, "The bands have asserted their treaty-protected rights to their share of the wolves to ensure that a healthy wolf population is protected in Wisconsin."

The lawsuit follows a February wolf hunt during which hunters and trappers killed more than 200 wolves in about three days, twice the authorized quota for that hunt, according to the complaint.

Hunting enthusiasts only secured the February hunt after a judge in Wisconsin Circuit Court for Jefferson County sided with a pro-hunting group, Hunter Nation, earlier that month. The group had accused DNR of violating the state constitutional rights of Wisconsinites to hunt and trap game including gray wolves.

The tribes allege that the quota of 300 gray wolves set for the upcoming hunting season, scheduled to start on Nov. 6, will endanger the animal's preservation because it is not based in sound science.

Management of the mammal following "sound biological principles" is a requirement established by precedent including in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, their complaint says.

But DNR's quota calculation "was based on a modeling process that was flawed," the complaint says, because "it lacked a reliable population estimate for the Wisconsin wolf population following the February 2021 hunt."

The planned November hunt "effectively nullifies the Tribes' treaty allocation of the wolf quota" by taking their share of the resource, they argue.

President Donald Trump's administration removed the gray wolf from the list of Endangered Species Act-protected species on Nov. 3, saying it had been brought back successfully from the brink of extinction.

President Joe Biden, in a Jan. 20 executive order on the environment, included the delisting decision among those that agency heads must review.

DNR's 2019-2020 midwinter count estimated that there were about 1,000 individual gray wolves in Wisconsin.

The case is Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin v. Cole, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, No. 3:21-cv-00597.

For Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin et al: Christopher Clark of Earthjustice