CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Border Patrol Agents Find Migrants Using Storm Drain To Enter Texas Illegally

By 20 minutes ago
cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents responding to a hotel used for human smuggling discovered migrants using a storm drain to illegally enter the United States. Katie Johnston reports.

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 4

WhiteFalcon87-93
2d ago

Been going on for years from California to Texas. No administration (other then the last) has done anything for DECADES. Thanks Obiden, Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Carter... etc for keeping tax paying citizens safe and safeguarding the economy. 💩💩💩💩

Reply
7
GOD WINS
2d ago

SEND THEM BACK!!! Tired of supporting feeding clothing diseases illegals… COME IN THE RIGHT WAY IS OKAY BUT NOT DISEASED UP FOR USA 🇺🇸 TO HAVE TO SUPPORT FOREVER.

Reply
2
Related
rnbcincy.com

Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Biden said Border Patrol agents ‘will pay’ for treatment of Haitian migrants. Texas Gov. Abbott offered them jobs.

Denouncing their actions as “outrageous,” President Biden vowed there would be consequences for the Border Patrol agents photographed riding horseback while swinging reins and charging at Haitian migrants trying to enter the country. “Those people will pay,” the president said. On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had a different...
TEXAS STATE
Shore News Network

Border Patrol agents rescue migrant mother with young children lost in the desert

OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued four undocumented individuals Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m., when El Centro Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System received a notification from a rescue beacon that was activated by an individual who illegally crossed into the United States and was now requesting assistance near the mountainous area.
OCOTILLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
kfgo.com

U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in El Paso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Fourteen Mexican soldiers were detained early Saturday morning for several hours by U.S. border agents after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)said. “Just after midnight today CBP officers working at the Bridge of the America’s...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Haitian migrants with the right color-coded passes are DUMPED at a border gas station in the US after: Up to 3K remain under the bridge and another camp has sprung up in Mexico

US officials are using color-coded tickets to grant Haitian migrants entry into the US, and are releasing many of the migrants at a gas station near the border that is used as a Greyhound bus stop. Migrants with blue or yellow tickets, signifying families and pregnant women respectively, are being...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Drain#Smuggling
Click2Houston.com

Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas – The mayor of a Texas border town where thousands of Haitian migrants camped in recent days says it’s now empty. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said at a news conference Friday that the removal of migrants at the camp was “phenomenal news.”. Nearly 15,000 had gathered...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...
IMMIGRATION
WAVY News 10

Haiti native: Images of horseback Border Patrol agents’ treatment of Haitians ‘take us back to slavery’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote has resigned in protest following the deportation of thousands of Haitians at the southern border. Foote, who was appointed in July following the assassination of the Haitian president, wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, that he was stepping down immediately “with deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes.”
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Del Rio: Anger as border boss defends using ‘whips’ in round-up of Haitian migrants: ‘We were protecting horses’

The second-in-command at a union for US Border Patrol has tried to defend the use of horse reins around migrants in Del Rio, Texas, where tens of thousands have arrived from Haiti. Recent images from Del Rio have hown migrants fleeing Border Patrol agents on horseback who are wielding their reins like whips, with a Reuters witness catching an agent unfurl and swing one in front of migrants.Footage has also shown a Border Patrol agent appear to threaten migrants with a horse rein brandished like a whip, which has been condemned by both Biden administration figures and critics of...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Brandon Judd: Rewarding Del Rio migrants for illegally crossing our borders means they will keep coming

The Del Rio Bridge in Texas spanning the Rio Grande River from Mexico into the United States has become famous overnight. It is the scene of the largest makeshift camp of illegal immigrants and some of the most inhumane conditions imaginable in the history of the U.S. Border Patrol. By now, the world has viewed the constant aerial and ground footage as we all witness the largest single illegal immigration event in our history.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Texas Gov. Abbott sends miles of cars along border to deter migrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to line up for miles as a barricade along the border with Mexico, insisting the state was taking “unprecedented steps,” as thousands of migrants still seek to cross into the United States. The “steel wall” of cars, as...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy