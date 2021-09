Dakota City’s Brad Strutzenberg would classify himself as a classic car nut. That’s why he was proud to show off this 1969 Plymouth Road Runner for a friend who works out-of-state. “I collected for a long time, mostly Ford Mustangs,” Strutzenberg said. “I have done brokering for classic cars and have shipped cars to buyers all over the U.S.,” Strutzenberg said. This Road Runner features an immaculate original interior and body. The rear end and transmission have been redone. The 383 V-8 engine was popular in Chrysler vehicles in the late 1950s-1970s. The owner is willing to sell the antique auto for a price of $55,000, Strutzenberg said. See this and other photos at www.humboldtnews.com. Humboldt Independent photo by Kent Thompson.

DAKOTA CITY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO