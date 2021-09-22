CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

School leaders say they support local health department

wsaq.com
 5 days ago

Administrators and board members of the Port Huron Area School District say they stand behind the St. Clair County Health Department and medical health officer Dr. Annette Mercatante after getting an earful from parents and community members during their board meeting this week. Theo Kerhoulas, Port Huron Schools Superintendent, says they will be following the health department’s directives including a controversial 10-day quarantine order for those exposed to COVID-19 and are unvaccinated.

