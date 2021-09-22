7T Pro LinageOS 18.1 - Sim Card Not Recognized
I have 7T Pro and I tried to install LinageOS 18.1 on it over this weekend. I followed the directions on this link. https://wiki.lineageos.org/devices/hotdog/install. After many hours, I was able to install the OS on the phone and when I was done, I slipped my T-Mobile sim in the phone and I get nothing. I tried it time and time again and no luck. The sim is not being recognized but I have another phone with GrapheneOS and the sim works fine.forum.xda-developers.com
