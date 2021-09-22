7T Pro LinageOS 18.1 - Sim Card Not Recognized

LineageOS offers an easy escape from the old and bloated firmware of your phone, allowing you to experience a lightweight, near-stock form of Android. LineageOS 18.1 is the latest version, and it’s available for a wide range of smartphones and other Android-powered devices. Since its official release in March, the Android 11-based custom ROM has steadily expanded its reach to more and more Android devices. In the past couple of months, we have seen the LineageOS team adding support for dozens of popular devices, including the OnePlus 9 series, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Pixel 4 series, Walmart’s Onn and Dynalink Android TV boxes, and Asus ZenFone 8. Few more devices have now been added to the official LineageOS 18.1 build roaster.

