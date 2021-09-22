Are Meghan And Harry Really Considering Taking Archie And Lilibet To The UK?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK in 2020, and have not returned as a family since. Harry visited London in April when he attended Prince Philip's funeral, and again in June, when he teamed up with Prince William for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace. Many royal watchers have been wondering if and when Meghan will make a trip across the pond, and if she and Harry will bring their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, along. Lilibet was born in June, and has only met her great-grandmother, the queen, via video call, according to People magazine.www.nickiswift.com
