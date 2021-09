Ever since the pandemic, escapes to secluded local destinations have become the norm which means more cabin designs for us to explore! This is Cabana, a compact and functional cabin that is designed to facilitate a unique experience. Cabana was made to fit in any space and location while making sure it had minimum impact on the environment which guided every detail such as the choice of materials or the process of assembly. The black, boxy unit with contrasting warm wooden interiors feels like the perfect place to read my entire pile of unread books for days!

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO