Facebook’s new Portal video chat device now has a built-in battery, meaning Zuck goes where you go

By Joe Rice-Jones
knowtechie.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is always considered “new device release season,” with new tech intermingling with pumpkin spice in the air. This time it’s Facebook’s turn, with two new additions to the Portal video calling device family. The $199 Portal Go is the first battery-powered device in the Portal range, so it’s possibly...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

How to store your COVID-19 vaccination card on your iPhone

If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ll probably want a way to show that record when needed. Some states have digital versions that can be added to Apple Health or soon, even your Wallet, but for the rest of us, taking a picture of the vaccination card is the way to go for now.
YouTube is now testing a video download feature – here’s how it works

If you want to watch YouTube videos when you don’t have a solid internet connection, you understand the pain and hoops you have to go through to download videos. It seems that YouTube doesn’t want you to use sketchy downloaders anymore, with the company now testing out a feature that lets YouTube Premium users download videos for later viewing.
With Portal Go, Facebook wants to kill the family iPad

Facebook is coming for the coffee table tablet: The company on Tuesday introduced a new portable version of its smart display called Portal Go, which promises to be a better communal device for video calls, media consumption and many of the other things families use iPads for. Facebook also announced...
Facebook Looks to Carve Out Market for Mobile Video-Chat Device

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. introduced a portable version of its Portal video-chat device, looking to provide a more mobile alternative to Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa hardware and other so-called smart speakers. The product, called the Portal Go, has a 10-inch screen, 12-megapixel front camera and speakers. It also has a rechargeable...
Facebook Announces New Portal Devices

Facebook has announced two new devices in its videophone lineup: the Portal Go and Portal Plus. The 10-inch Portal Go is the new portable option with a standalone battery and wrapped in fabric, while the 14-inch Portal Plus keeps many of the same capabilities, but has a focus on business.
Facebook introduces portable Portal Go for $199

Facebook’s Portal devices have proven surprisingly popular over the past year, largely due to the pandemic and our dependence on video calls. It’s no surprise, then, that the company is doubling down on the concept. Today, Facebook is announcing two new Portals: an updated Portal+ for $349, plus a brand new $199 Portal Go that is also the company’s first-ever portable smart display.
Amazon is working on a soundbar and an Echo device you hang on your wall

Mark Gurman over at Bloomberg might be better known for Apple news, but that’s not the only hardware he scoops. According to a new report, Amazon is working on a bunch of new devices, including wearables, better car tech, its own soundbar, and a large Echo to hang on your wall.
Facebook’s got two new Portal smart displays and one of them is portable

Two years ago, I said that Facebook’s Portal smart displays were 10 years too late. Then 2020 happened and we all found ourselves stuck at home looking for ways to stay in touch with our friends, family, and colleagues. Other reviewers who denounced the Portal reversed their stance. What might...
This website is like Google Docs but for Twitter threads

Have you ever struggled with building a Twitter thread? Many Twitter posts simply don’t fit into the platform’s predetermined 280 characters, but you can build a thread of multiple tweets to help get your message across. Unfortunately, building a thread can be a cumbersome task. Even though your message is...
Facebook Portal Plus video-calling device has a tilting HD display & high-fidelity audio

Stay focused on the people and tasks that matter with the Facebook Portal Plus video-calling device. This gadget provides a dedicated device for videoconferences when working from home or to connect with friends and family around the world. Use it for calls on Messenger, WhatsApp, and Zoom. Moreover, it features a tilting 14-inch HD display to capture every important moment. So you don’t need to adjust yourself—just move the camera. Furthermore, accompany your video calls with high-fidelity audio to ensure that everyone hears you clearly. Or use the two 5-watt speakers to connect to your phone for playing music. Furthermore, the Facebook Portal Plus’s Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to ensure that you’re always in frame. It’ll even adjust and widen if someone enters the room to keep everyone in view. Finally, with Alexa compatibility, you can see who’s at your door, track packages, and more hands-free.
