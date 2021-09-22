CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea ‘look to tie down five key players including Mount, Kante and Jorginho as Tuchel plans for the future’

By Tristan Barclay
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

AS MANY as five Chelsea stars could be in line for new long-term deals as Thomas Tuchel eyes sustained success at Stamford Bridge.

Reports suggest Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are set to be offered improved terms once deals for Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are signed off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYtmk_0c4Mjaqd00
Mason Mount is set to find himself among Chelsea's top earners Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3299EG_0c4Mjaqd00
N'Golo Kante is a key part of Thomas Tuchel's plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292iOC_0c4Mjaqd00
Jorginho is being spoken of as a potential Ballon d'Or winner Credit: Getty

Denmark’s Christensen could soon be putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract worth £120,000 a week.

The former Chelsea youth player has emerged as a key figure in Tuchel’s defence, despite fears he would not make it at the Champions League winners.

Rudiger’s situation is not as straightforward as he holds out for wages of around £200,000 a week.

The Germany international is free to agree a pre-contract with European clubs in January, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly circling.

Tuchel said: “I hope that they find solutions, but it's not only between coaches and players, and what we wish for,” said Tuchel. “And that's why it's between the club and the player’s agent at the moment.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

“He's in the strongest league in Europe, in a big club, so not many reasons to change that. But in the end it's between him and the club, and that's in good hands.”

Tying down Christiansen and Rudiger remains the priority as both are in the last year of their contracts.

But Tuchel is understood to be eager to lock in players he sees as crucial to Chelsea’s continued success.

The German is understood to want to extend the contracts of Kante and Jorginho, whose deals expire in 2023.

Meanwhile, academy graduate Mount is set to be propelled into the club’s top earners after his emergence as a Chelsea and England starter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxfM0_0c4Mjaqd00

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel rules out Kante, Pulisic for Zenit St Petersburg

N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's clash with Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday. Both players have been ruled out through injury. "Christian did not train with us today," Tuchel revealed at his pre-match press conference. "We said that we were looking for him to return after the international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon UEFA Player of the Year Jorginho

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been full of praise for his central midfielder and UEFA Player of the Year Jorginho. The midfielder was crowned a double European Champion after lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea before winning Euro 2020 with his country Italy. Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel...
UEFA
Yardbarker

When Thomas Tuchel Hopes to Have N'Golo Kante Back in Chelsea Squad From Injury

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to welcome back Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante for their Premier League derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. The 30-year-old has been suffering from injury of late after aggravating his ankle problem against Liverpool prior to the international break. Kante missed the Premier League opener against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Mason Mount
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho explains Tuchel dual-personality

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on the personality of Thomas Tuchel. The German has had incredible impact on Chelsea since taking over from Frank Lampard earlier this year. The Blues won the Champions League last season and are now considered one of the top contenders for the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea star Jorginho proud of exceptional year

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho admits that he is proud of what he has achieved at club and international level in 2021. There was a time when the neat passer was seen as a poor signing by the Blues. However, Jorginho has gone on to become one of their most important first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

FIFA 22 ratings: Kante, Lukaku & Chelsea's best players revealed

EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are releasing the player ratings for the latest FIFA launch in October, and here are the Blues' player ratings. Chelsea are once again a leading European powerhouse, having been crowned as the latest Champions League victors and an early favourite for the Premier League title under manager Thomas Tuchel.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Champions League#European#Real Madrid#Paris Saint Germain#German
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel gives positive N’Golo Kante injury update ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed N’Golo Kante is in “full shape” and “ready to play” against Tottenham after recovering from injury. The Chelsea star has been out with an ankle injury since being forced off injured against Liverpool on 28 August. The 30-year-old missed the Premier League victory over Aston Villa last weekend and the midweek Champions League win over Zenit Saint Petersburg.Tuchel has now confirmed Kante is primed to return on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.But Christian Pulisic is still unavailable, despite the American returning to individual training after overcoming his ankle injury.“No fresh concerns,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference. “Christian [Pulisic] is in individual training and will not be in the squad.“N’Golo is back in full shape in training and ready to play.” Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is sweating on the fitness of Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, who both exited Thursday’s Europa Conference League draw at Rennes due to injury. But Tuchel is unconcerned by his rival’s injury issues: “Let’s see who can play and not play. There’s still two days to go and I am not so much involved in speculation or prediction on who will or won’t play. It’s a tough fixture.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Chelsea boss Tuchel salutes ‘unique’ Kante

London (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel labelled N’Golo Kante “unique” after the France midfielder came off the bench to play a key role in Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Tottenham on Sunday. Blues boss Tuchel sent on Kante at the interval after growing frustrated with Chelsea’s low energy display in the first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
267K+
Followers
34K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy