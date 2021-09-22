CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

UPDATED: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers ppd.

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDmoz_0c4MjY2300

The Chicago White Sox (85-66) and Detroit Tigers (74-78) wrap up their three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park. First pitch will be at 1:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the White Sox vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Update: Wednesday’s White Sox at Tigers matchup was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up Monday, Sept. 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

White Sox RHP Reynaldo Lopez (3-3, 3.00 ERA) makes his eighth start and 18th appearance. He has a 0.94 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9 through 48 IP.

  • Allowed 7 runs (6 earned) over only 4 innings in his last start, against the Los Angeles Angels, though he did strike out 7 batters. He has a 6.43 ERA over four outings this month.
  • Has not pitched more than 5 innings in a single appearance this season but allowed more than 3 runs only once.

Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64 ERA) makes his 29th start. He has a 1.14 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 7.0 K/9 through 143 1/3 IP.

  • Mize has pitched a total of just 8 innings across his last three appearances while allowing 4 earned runs and striking out 7 in that stretch.
  • The Tigers are only 3-5 across his last eight starts, though he allowed more than 3 runs just once in August and September.

White Sox at Tigers odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 9:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: White Sox -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Tigers +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Against the spread/ATS: White Sox -1.5 (-110) | Tigers +1.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under: 9.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Tigers 5, White Sox 4

Money line (ML)

The Tigers have won four straight games against the White Sox, including Tuesday’s 5-3 victory at home. They aren’t scoring a ton of runs, but the pitching staff has been effective.

Mize hasn’t been going deep into games but the Tigers bullpen has been decent and should be able to hold the White Sox in check again.

Bet the TIGERS (+140) to win.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

In their last nine games, the Tigers have covered the spread seven times, winning seven of those games straight up. They are 77-54 ATS as underdogs, so they’re used to getting runs on the spread.

I like the TIGERS +1.5 (-110) to cover with the way they’ve been pitching. If they can hold the White Sox to 4 or fewer runs, they should be able to keep the game close.

Over/Under (O/U)

The Under is favored pretty significantly at -130. That’s because the total went Under in four of the White Sox’s last five and in seven of the Tigers’ last eight games. Chicago scored more than 3 runs only twice in its last seven games, while Detroit hasn’t topped 5 runs since Sept. 12.

Bet the UNDER 9.5 (-130).

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

The Greatest Detroit Tiger of All Time Was From Fowlerville

Out of the farmlands of Fowlerville was born who many sports experts say was the greatest of all the Detroit Tigers: Charles Gehringer. Born on May 11, 1903, Charlie just couldn’t get into farming as his father was. He shirked his farm chores throughout his grade school & high school years, but he was a star when it came to high school sports – basketball, to be exact. His prowess on the basketball courts landed him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he also wound up playing baseball and football.
MLB
FanSided

White Sox: 3 players who may have played their last game

Each winter, Major League general managers across the league have to make difficult decisions on who to keep and who to let walk. Sometimes you have a player that simply did not work out as planned and you have to cut ties. This is just life for the Chicago White Sox and MLB.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Mize
MLB

White Sox-Tigers postponed Wednesday

DETROIT -- Wednesday’s series finale between the Tigers and White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather as a storm system dumped several inches of rain on the area around Comerica Park. The game will be made up on Monday in a 1:10 p.m. ET start at Comerica Park.
MLB
austinnews.net

White Sox looking to regain dominance over Tigers

The Chicago White Sox are nearing the finish line in their quest for a playoff berth, and now it looks like they will probably cross that line at the home of a division rival. Following a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday, the White Sox (85-64) have a magic number of four to clinch the American League Central Division title.
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox have to wait to win the AL Central after they don’t get the big hit in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers: ‘Our execution is not what it has to be, in all phases’

The Sox had the tying run on base in both the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday but came up empty in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers in front of 10,585 at Comerica Park. The Sox came into the day with a chance at clinching the division title with a win and a Cleveland Indians loss. Their magic number remains at two, pending the outcome of the Cleveland-Kansas City Royals game.
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Tigers break tie in 8th, edge White Sox

Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the host Detroit Tigers slowed the Chicago White Sox's drive to a division title with a 4-3 victory on Monday. Chicago reliever Craig Kimbrel (4-5) set down the first two batters in the eighth before hitting Robbie Grossman...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallassun.com

White Sox still looking to clinch division in Detroit

The Chicago White Sox are stumbling their way to an American League Central Division title. They have dropped the first two games of a three-game series in Detroit and five of their last seven games overall. They'll play the series finale on Wednesday, weather permitting. "We've been right inthere," pitcher...
MLB
WILX-TV

Tigers Down White Sox Again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 Tuesday afternoon in Detroit. The Tigers have won four straight games, all over first place teams. The teams complete their series in Detroit Wednesday afternoon. Detroit now has a 27-22 season record against playoff contending teams. The Tigers are 74-78 on the season with ten games remaining, four at home.
MLB
WOOD

White Sox lose to Tigers but close in on division crown

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón was pulled with soreness after a rocky third inning and the Chicago White Sox, closing in on the AL Central title, squandered a three-run lead in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Despite the defeat, Chicago’s magic number to clinch the division dropped to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Weather
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Jackson Jobe is a dream come true for Chris Fetter

The Detroit Tigers selected high-school pitcher Jackson Jobe with the third overall pick in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft this summer. While some fans were fuming that the organization passed on prep shortstop Marcelo Mayer, but Jobe is still an incredible prospect. Fans should buy into Jobe and what...
MLB
CBS Chicago

White Sox Charities Hold Annual Garage Sale Of Merchandise, Memorabilia

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the White Sox head to the post-season, fans scored big today at the White Sox Charities’ annual garage sale. There was a lot to look at, and a lot to buy on the patio at Guaranteed Rate Field. There were savings on bobbleheads, team apparel (including jerseys), autographed memorabilia, and even game-used bats. The Chicago White Sox Charities raises funds that provide financial, medical, and emotional support to hundreds of organizations based here in the city.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy