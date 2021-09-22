UPDATED: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers ppd.

The Chicago White Sox (85-66) and Detroit Tigers (74-78) wrap up their three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park. First pitch will be at 1:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the White Sox vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Update: Wednesday’s White Sox at Tigers matchup was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up Monday, Sept. 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

White Sox RHP Reynaldo Lopez (3-3, 3.00 ERA) makes his eighth start and 18th appearance. He has a 0.94 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9 through 48 IP.

Allowed 7 runs (6 earned) over only 4 innings in his last start, against the Los Angeles Angels, though he did strike out 7 batters. He has a 6.43 ERA over four outings this month.

Has not pitched more than 5 innings in a single appearance this season but allowed more than 3 runs only once.

Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64 ERA) makes his 29th start. He has a 1.14 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 7.0 K/9 through 143 1/3 IP.

Mize has pitched a total of just 8 innings across his last three appearances while allowing 4 earned runs and striking out 7 in that stretch.

The Tigers are only 3-5 across his last eight starts, though he allowed more than 3 runs just once in August and September.

White Sox at Tigers odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Money line: White Sox -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Tigers +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

White Sox -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Tigers +140 (bet $100 to win $140) Against the spread/ATS: White Sox -1.5 (-110) | Tigers +1.5 (-110)

White Sox -1.5 (-110) | Tigers +1.5 (-110) Over/Under: 9.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Tigers 5, White Sox 4

The Tigers have won four straight games against the White Sox, including Tuesday’s 5-3 victory at home. They aren’t scoring a ton of runs, but the pitching staff has been effective.

Mize hasn’t been going deep into games but the Tigers bullpen has been decent and should be able to hold the White Sox in check again.

Bet the TIGERS (+140) to win.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

In their last nine games, the Tigers have covered the spread seven times, winning seven of those games straight up. They are 77-54 ATS as underdogs, so they’re used to getting runs on the spread.

I like the TIGERS +1.5 (-110) to cover with the way they’ve been pitching. If they can hold the White Sox to 4 or fewer runs, they should be able to keep the game close.

The Under is favored pretty significantly at -130. That’s because the total went Under in four of the White Sox’s last five and in seven of the Tigers’ last eight games. Chicago scored more than 3 runs only twice in its last seven games, while Detroit hasn’t topped 5 runs since Sept. 12.

Bet the UNDER 9.5 (-130).

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.