Among the many problems of modern society, air pollution has come to be considered the world’s largest threat related to environmental health. Many non-profit organizations draw the attention that we are just a step away from becoming unable to turn things over, and we may soon face irreversible air quality changes. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemics, the air pollution problem gets even more stringent, as many medical facilities are struggling to find the best solution to ensure their patients and medical staff are protected not only from the common allergens and bacteria traveling through the air but from a highly contagious virus.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO