NFL

NFL Betting Week 3 Preview: Early Line Movement & Odds Tracking

By SI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two weeks of NFL action, sports bettors have witnessed underdogs heavily rule the wagering outcome. In Week 1, underdogs went 12-4 ATS (nine SU upsets), followed by a 9-7 ATS mark in Week 2. Off to a 66% ATS start, underdogs have shown that the early numbers by oddsmakers in the NFL have yet to settle in firmly.

