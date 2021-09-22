CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

On Faith and Family: With eager anticipation

By Columnist Leah Gibson
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago

–Isn’t it crazy how quickly this year has flown by? Summer is almost behind us, the kids are heading back to school, and it won’t be long before the holidays are upon us!

Although still several months away, my boys are particularly excited about Christmas this year. Not only because they are three and four and like most kids their age, they live for Christmas, but also because we are expecting another little package named Emma-grace around that time. The boys are elated about having a baby sister and have literally been counting down the days until Christmas since we found out we were pregnant. If I’m honest, I have been too!

As you can imagine, with all the talk of Christmas and baby, there have been a lot of discussions on what life will be like with another person added to the family. In particular, we have been discussing sharing and what it means to think of others before ourselves. We’ve talked about how when baby gets bigger, they will need to share their toys and think of little sister first. One afternoon in particular, my son Grant crawled up on my lap. I could tell something heavy was weighing on his mind.

“Hey mom, I got an idea,” he said, very seriously.

“What’s your idea?” I asked.

“Well,” he said, “I’ve been thinking a lot about what to get Emma for Christmas and I think I know just what she would like.”

Intrigued, I leaned forward and gave my little boy my full attention. “What is it?” I asked. Grant licked his little lips, eyes wide with anticipation of my reaction.

“Well, I think she would really, really like an Iron Man toy, and a Spiderman toy and some gummy bears,” he replied. My husband and I giggled about this all afternoon. Oh how kids can remind us of all the things we need to be focused in on!

With eager anticipation, like a child waiting for Christmas, we should excitedly wait for the Lord’s return! And while we wait? Well, perhaps we could all do a little better thinking of others above ourselves. I know I can certainly learn that lesson myself!

God bless you all!

Comments / 0

Related
inspiringtips.com

11 Signs God is Pushing You into Something Better

You may not know it yet, but there is a big chance that your current struggles are God’s way of leading you to more incredible things. Your present situation may be difficult, but if you keep hanging there and trusting Him, you will surely see better days ahead. To help...
RELIGION
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia pastor embraces ‘faith over fear’ after COVID battle

DUBLIN, Ga. (BP) – After an intense battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia for multiple weeks, Georgia pastor Samuel Rogers rejoices that he has “seen the goodness and kindness of God like I never have before.”. Rogers is the lead pastor at Cross Point Community Church in Dublin, Ga., and first...
GEORGIA STATE
kuaf.com

Faith and Health

At Church Health, we are convinced and research backs us up that a person's faith life is as important to one's health as anything the doctor might do with drugs and technology. Now I'm not referring to faith healing or wishful thinking, but our attitudes toward the challenges in life and our ways of responding to those challenges are often directed by our views of faith. And those responses can determine our health outcomes. A person's healthy faith life is more than an intellectual undertaking where if your thinking is right, all will be well. It is instead, a life undertaking that creates habits and discipline that comes through regular faithful practices. A healthy faith life gives people the courage to eat right, move more, restore relationships, find meaning in work and communion with matters of the spirit that are beyond our understanding. It creates a perspective that produces a whole, full and abundant life, which is what being healthy means.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Faith
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Faith notes

LINCOLN — Faith Lutheran Church will be hosting a garage and bake sale on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lincoln Park District Ballroom, 1400 Primm Road, Lincoln. Buck-a-bag, is from noon-1 p.m. ***. DECATUR — Right to Life in Decatur/Macon County meet at 1 p.m....
RELIGION
lifewayresearch.com

COVID-19 Causes a Church Name Change

The pandemic forced churches across the country to make significant changes, but none were quite like the one at Stony Fork Community Church, formerly known as Outbreak Church. After enduring the impact of COVID-19 like most every other congregation, pastor Scott Carroll, along with the elders and staff of Outbreak...
RELIGION
Seattle Times

Fake faith?

When I was an elementary school student in Lake City, my well-meaning mom and dad – who were nominal Christian Scientists at the time – got me exempted from Seattle Public Schools vaccination requirements for religious reasons. I am not sure that was the greatest idea, but, as a little kid, it was not a big deal to me.
SEATTLE, WA
Frederick News-Post

Words of Faith

When I was a new graduate registered nurse in the Bronx, I met a Jewish nurse. Charlotte had been living in a kibbutz in Israel before working at the same Jewish hospital as I. One day we were talking about our home life growing up. To our surprise, her life in an Orthodox Jewish home had many similarities to my life in a Bible-believing Methodist family. Many of our traditional practices and probably all of our values were shared. For example, Sunday observance for me was not very different from Sabbath in her family.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
telegram.com

Keep the Faith: Faith and confession beyond September 11

One week ago today was, as we’re all well aware, the 20th anniversary of a terrible event in United States history. The occasion of “9-11,” as it’s come to be known, needs little introduction. The attack was of course devastating. But it also served, like little else has been able to, to bring many in the U.S.A. together, to unite us as a people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
simivalleyacorn.com

KALEIDOSCOPE OF FAITH

Nearly 50 countries are represented by more than 1,800 congregants who call St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church their home. This diverse representation is a “kaleidoscope of faith” that just keeps growing with each year the church serves the Simi Valley community, the Rev. Joseph Shea said. Shea, who has...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
todayswomannow.com

Forces of Faith

“There are still those who believe that God does not call women to pastor. It does not deter me from the call, though. I think I’ve changed some people’s minds.” — Alyce French Johnson, pastor at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Meet five women who are transforming lives from the pulpit.
RELIGION
Monroe Evening News

Anticipating upcoming events

I’m so excited for the opportunity to help two dear friends with events each of them are involved with Sunday. First is old friend and man of many talents, Dan Diesing, a Petersburg native I met while dating a young lady from that town 50-some years ago. Dan, also a veteran, played drums in my band.
MONROE, MI
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bahaiteachings.org

All Faiths Are One Faith

What is the human spirit? From a Baha’i perspective, our souls reflect our innermost eternal reality – the single element within each of us that will last forever. Abdu’l-Baha, the son and successor of Baha’u’llah, defined the soul and the spirit this way in his book Some Answered Questions:. The...
RELIGION
INFORUM

Moorhead athletic trainer remembered as woman of faith, friends, and family

FARGO — 56-year-old Brenda Potter of Moorhead, longtime local cyclist and athletic trainer to American Gold Gymnastics, suffered a sudden brain aneurysm while working-out Wednesday, Sept. 22. Family says it is something she cannot recover from, and plans are now being made for organ donation. Talk about living out a...
MOORHEAD, MN
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy