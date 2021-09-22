CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

TIMELINE-DraftKings woos Entain as focus shifts to snubbed MGM

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. fantasy sports betting company DraftKings has made a takeover proposal that values Entain at $22.4 billion, months after the British gambling firm rejected an offer from MGM Resorts International .

Analysts said much now would depend on MGM, Entain’s joint venture partner in the United States, which has accumulated more cash since its approach.

MGM has said any deal that would leave Entain with a competing U.S. business would require its consent.

Below is a timeline of events since January:

JANUARY 4: ENTAIN CONFIRMS MGM’S APPROACH ON POSSIBLE OFFER, SAYS BID SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUED

The Ladbrokes owner called an $11 billion takeover approach from MGM Resorts as “significantly undervalued”.

MGM said a proposed merger would be “compelling” and a deal among other things, would help grow BetMGM, its U.S.-based online sports betting operating.

JANUARY 7: ENTAIN OFFERS TO BUY SWEDISH RIVAL ENLABS

Days after rejecting MGM’s bid, Entain offered to buy Sweden-based sports betting firm Enlabs AB for about $343 million.

JANUARY 8: IAC BACKS MGM’S POTENTIAL OFFER

Billionaire Barry Diller’s InterActiveCorp, the largest shareholder in MGM, said it supported MGM’s approach for Entain.

JANUARY 11: ENTAIN’S CEO QUITS

Entain said its then Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev was leaving the company after just seven months in the role.

JANUARY 19: MGM DROPS TAKEOVER PLAN

MGM ditched plans to buy Entain.

JANUARY 21: ENTAIN APPOINTS NEW CEO

Entain named non-executive director and industry veteran Jette Nygaard-Andersen as its CEO, making her the first woman to lead a UK gambling company.

FEBRUARY 2: ENTAIN CONFIRMS OFFER TO ACQUIRE AUSSIE BETTING FIRM TAPCORP’S UNIT

Entain confirmed it had offered to buy Australian betting firm Tabcorp Holdings’ struggling wagering and media business.

MARCH 1: ENTAIN RAISES OFFER FOR ENLABS

Entain raised its cash offer for Enlabs to value it at around 3.7 billion crowns ($440.16 million).

APRIL 27: ENTAIN SWEETENS OFFER FOR TABCORP’S UNIT

Entain sweetened its offer to A$3.5 billion ($2.72 billion) for Tabcorp’s wagering and media business.

AUGUST 4: VICI PROPERTIES TO BUY MGM RESORT-CONTROLLED MGM GROWTH

MGM Growth Properties, majority controlled by MGM Resorts, to sell itself to VICI Properties Inc in a $17.2 billion deal.

MGM Resorts to get $4.4 billion for its stake and is part of its ‘asset light’ strategy to invest in areas such as sports betting and casino development in Japan.

SEPTEMBER 21: ENTAIN RECEIVES TAKEOVER PROPOSAL FROM DRAFTKINGS

Entain confirmed DraftKings’ takeover proposal that valued it at $22.4 billion. DraftKings plans to offer 28 pounds per share in cash and share after its earlier proposal of 25 pounds a share was rejected by Entain.

DraftKings has until Oct. 19 to make a firm offer. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Endeavor to Buy OpenBet Sports-Gambling Company for $1.2 Billion

Endeavor is putting down a big chunk of change on sports wagering: The entertainment and talent-agency conglomerate clinched a deal to acquire OpenBet, a sports-gambling technology company, for $1.2 billion. Endeavor is buying OpenBet, which has about 1,000 employees worldwide, from Scientific Games. The deal price of $1.2 billion will be paid through a combination of $1 billion in cash and $200 million in Endeavor’s Class A common stock. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. According to Endeavor, the acquisition of OpenBet will complement its position in sports...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Entain, MGM, Rush Street, join AGA’s responsible gaming initiative

Three gaming operators have joined the American Gaming Association’s Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly campaign. The Entain Foundation, MGM Resorts/BetMGM, and Rush Street Interactive, Friday announced they’ve joined the responsible gaming initiative, capping off a flurry of announcements during Responsible Gaming Education Week. The gaming operators pledged to support...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Is DraftKings bid for Entain doomed to failure?

MGM Resorts’ show of strength raises numerous possibilities but DraftKings’ acquisition of SBTech highlights numerous issues. DraftKings’ offer for Entain came as a surprise but hardly a shock. The US market is driving consolidation of an industry that was already consolidating fairly quickly. At this rate, there will not be many large independent European betting and gaming companies. They will all be swallowed up by the US megacorps as they acquire the technology and expertise needed [...]
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Diller
StreetInsider.com

DraftKings courts UK's Entain with $22.4 billion offer as U.S. sports betting spurs deals

(Reuters) -British gambling firm Entain said on Tuesday that U.S. fantasy sports betting company DraftKings had made a takeover proposal that valued it at $22.4 billion. Under its current proposal, DraftKings plans to offer 28 pounds per Entain share, representing a premium of 46.2% to the UK firm's Monday close. Entain said it had earlier rejected a proposal from DraftKings to buy the company for 25 pounds ($34.15) per share.
GAMBLING
ShareCast

Entain considering £16.4bn offer from DraftKings

US-based DraftKings made an initial approach at 2,500p a share which was rejected, Entain said. The group subsequently upped its offer to 2,800p a share, consisting of 630p in cash and the balance in stock. The latest offer represents a 46.2% premium to Entain's closing share price on Monday. "The...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm Resorts#Casino#Tabcorp Holdings
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Gambling group DraftKings bids $22.5 bn for Entain

UK gambling giant Entain on Wednesday said it had received a takeover bid from US rival DraftKings worth $22.5 billion as online sports betting surges on both sides of the Atlantic. Entain said the offer came after it had rejected a lower figure from DraftKings, as the gambling sector looks...
GAMBLING
Boston Globe

Entain confirms DraftKings’ $22.4b bid

The British betting company Entain has confirmed a takeover bid worth about $22.4 billion from DraftKings as online gambling companies seek inroads into physical betting sites and vice versa. Entain’s stock surged nearly 6 percent Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange and rumors of a potential deal have more than...
GAMBLING
ValueWalk

Entain – Mulls A DraftKings Offer

Entain PLC (LON:ENT) has confirmed that it’s received two approaches to buy the company from Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). The first at £25.00 a share was rejected. The second mixed cash and shares deal offer values Entain at £28.00 per share, reflecting a 46.2% premium from the group’s closing share price on 20 September.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
DraftKings
casinonewsdaily.com

DraftKings Tables $22bn Offer for UK Gambling Giant Entain

US sports betting and daily fantasy sports expert DraftKings has approached fellow gambling firm Entain with a takeover offer valuing the latter at $22.4 billion. Entain confirmed that it has received an acquisition proposal from the other company. Under that proposal, DraftKings would pay 28 pounds (approx. $38.20) per Entain share. The offer represents a premium of 46.2% to the British gambling powerhouse’s Monday closure.
GAMBLING
Fortune

DraftKings $22.4 billion offer sends gambling firm Entain shares popping

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Entain Plc shares jumped after DraftKings Inc. offered to acquire the U.K. gambling company for about $22.4 billion, as a surge in sports betting helps drive deal activity across the industry. Entain received a cash-and-stock...
GAMBLING
washingtonnewsday.com

DraftKings, a sports betting company, has made a $22.5 billion bid for Entain.

DraftKings, a sports betting company, has made a $22.5 billion bid for Entain. As online sports betting booms on both sides of the Atlantic, UK gambling firm Entain announced on Wednesday that it had received a $22.5 billion buyout approach from US rival DraftKings. As the gambling industry strives to...
GAMBLING
investing.com

Entain Says It's Studying Improved Bid From Draftkings

Investing.com -- U.K. betting group Entain (LON: ENT ) said it's considering an improved offer of 2,800 pence a share from U.S. group DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG ), after rejecting a first bid of 2,500p as too low. The new offer is a hybrid cash-and-stock offering, consisting of 630p in cash...
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Entain soars on DraftKings bid; MGM keeps poker face

(Reuters) - Entain's shares hit a record high on Wednesday after the British gambling group received a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from U.S. rival DraftKings, double a bid it rejected from joint venture partner MGM in January. Dealmaking is picking up in the online gaming industry as the United States...
GAMBLING
Washington Post

DraftKings Puts All Its Chips on a $25 Billion Bet for Entain

It wasn’t hard to get DraftKings Inc. to raise. The U.S. gambling firm has proposed offering a thumping 16 billion pounds ($22 billion) for U.K. peer Entain Plc after its lower offer was snubbed. But the bidder’s hand isn’t as strong as it looks. Online gambling is an ignominious British...
GAMBLING
investing.com

DraftKings Weaker on Worries It’s Paying Too Much for U.K.’s Entain

Investing.com – DraftKings stock (NASDAQ:DKNG) traded 0.8% lower in Wednesday’s premarket on worries that its pursuit of U.K.-based Entain (LON:ENT) will prove bad value for shareholders. The stock had closed 7.4% lower Tuesday after Entain rejected its first offer as too low. DraftKings sweetened the offer on Sunday. DraftKings has...
GAMBLING
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy