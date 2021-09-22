Aaron Rodgers Slams "Horses--t" Criticism of His Football Performance
Watch: How Shailene Woodley Plans to Support Aaron Rodger's NFL Season. Aaron Rodgers has a few words for his critics. The Green Bay Packers' season got off to a tough start on Sept. 12 when they lost to the New Orleans Saints with a final score of three to 38. Rodgers, who made headlines over his disagreement with the Packers during the offseason and missed voluntary organized team practice activities and the mandatory minicamp, faced criticism for his performance, including from sports analyst Bill Cowher who said it looked like Rodgers didn't care.www.eonline.com
