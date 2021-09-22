CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Electric Stock Gains Amid Talks To Sell Nuclear Turbines Division To EdF

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report shares traded higher Wednesday after the industrial group said it's in preliminary talks to sell some of its nuclear power assets to France's Électricité de France for around $1.2 billion. GE Steam Power, which is run by recently-appointed CEO Valerie...

