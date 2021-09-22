CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

CBS News gets exclusive access to rare evidence, artifacts in FBI archive

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a CBS News exclusive, a rare look inside the FBI archive which houses a treasure trove of secrets and evidence.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmuk.org

FBI Issues Rare Apology To Nassar Abuse Survivors

Survivors of sexual abuse by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar got a rare apology from the FBI this week. Former gymnast Aly Raisman was among four athletes testifying before a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday, September 15, about the agency's handling of the case. Raisman says the FBI stalled for a year after the allegations went public, allowing Nassar to abuse a hundred more young women.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Artifacts
KTVZ News Channel 21

Warm Springs among 12 tribes gaining access to FBI, other national crime info databases

The US Department of Justice said Thursday it has chosen another 12 federally recognized tribes, including the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, to take part in expansion of the Tribal Access Program for National Crime Information, which gives tribal governments the ability to access, enter and exchange data with national crime information systems, including those maintained by the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division and the states. The post Warm Springs among 12 tribes gaining access to FBI, other national crime info databases appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
CBS Philly

Amazon Warehouse In Burlington Evacuated After Bomb Threat

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Amazon Fulfillment Center in New Jersey was evacuated after a bomb threat on Monday morning. Chopper 3 was on the scene of the Amazon Warehouse on East Pearl Street in the City of Burlington. Police said the call came in just before 6:45 a.m. Amazon said it sent everyone home with pay, while law enforcement remains onsite. There is no confirmation on whether a suspect has been located, or whether there was actually a bomb.
BURLINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
abovethelaw.com

Judge Who Allegedly Ate Evidence Against Him Died By Apparent Suicide Before FBI Could Arrest Him

This case takes a number of twist and turns before it’s all said and done. Jonathan Gray Newell, a Maryland judge since 2016 and the former top prosecutor in Caroline County, Maryland before that, was facing federal charges of child exploitation according to a complaint filed September 9th. When FBI agents went to arrest Newell on September 10th, they found him suffering from from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newell was later pronounced dead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

Hundreds Attempt To Get Their Money Back After FBI Deposit Box Raid Fails To Produce Evidence Of Wrongdoing

Hundreds of people are attempting to get back money and valuables seized by the FBI after it raided deposit boxes they rented, the Los Angeles Times reported. “It was a complete violation of my privacy,” Joseph Ruiz, an unemployed chef and one of 66 box holders who have filed court claims saying the seizure was unconstitutional, told the LA Times. “They tried to discredit my character.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Fox host Bill O'Reilly predicts he 'will wind up in prison' after his new book is published on the war on terror because it's 'filled with classified information'

Former Fox News host and political commentator Bill O'Reilly has suggested his upcoming book on the war on terror will likely see him 'wind up in prison'. During an appearance on Newsmax late Wednesday night with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, O'Reilly pushed his new book entitled Killing the Killers: The Secret War which he claimed contains a wealth of classified information which he could be prosecuted for printing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Saginaw News

Defense in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks trial delay to review evidence, investigate FBI agents

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five men suspected of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked that their trial scheduled for Oct. 12 in U.S. District Court be postponed 90 days. A hearing on the motion to postpone the federal trial is on Friday, Sept. 17. Defense attorneys say the government has provided an “extensive” amount of discovery materials that have caused “significant confusion.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ABC 4

UPDATE: FBI leaves Laundrie home with containers of evidence after towing vehicle

NORTH PORT, Fla. (ABC4) – Authorities were seen leaving the Laundrie residence with multiple containers of evidence on Monday evening. The court-authorized search warrant at the North Port, Florida home has concluded for the day, FBI officials say. The warrant was issued in connection to the ongoing Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation.
NORTH PORT, FL
UpNorthLive.com

Could suing gangs help fight violent crime?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot believes serving gang members with lawsuits could work as a strategy against Chicago’s crime epidemic. But attorney Karen Conti says that this isn’t a new idea. “The federal government for many years has had the power to seize assets and public forfeiture," said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

CBS News

291K+
Followers
37K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy