CBS News gets exclusive access to rare evidence, artifacts in FBI archive

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Amazon Fulfillment Center in New Jersey was evacuated after a bomb threat on Monday morning. Chopper 3 was on the scene of the Amazon Warehouse on East Pearl Street in the City of Burlington. Police said the call came in just before 6:45 a.m. Amazon said it sent everyone home with pay, while law enforcement remains onsite. There is no confirmation on whether a suspect has been located, or whether there was actually a bomb.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO