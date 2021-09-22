CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

Guilty Looking Dog is Only Guilty of Wanting a Home

By Krystal Montez
 5 days ago
My dog Olive is my best friend, I couldn't imagine life without her. I wish everyone had an Olive. That's why we teamed up with Ninna's Road to Rescue. We love to show off some of Ninna's adoptable dogs, so hopefully, you find that companion you've been looking for. Meet...

Shreveport, LA
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

