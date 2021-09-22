Is the Kaddey Switch the perfect golf trolley?
The new Kaddey Switch is a revolutionary push and pull golf trolley. If you started to design the perfect golf trolley, what would it have? Of course, it needs to be light, but durable. It needs to be easy to assemble, fit in the boot of the car, be stylish, easy to push or pull and ideally have handy features like a height-adjustable handle and toolbox to hold tees or balls. It might even have a built-in pencil sharpener…www.todaysgolfer.co.uk
