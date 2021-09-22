CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Kaddey Switch the perfect golf trolley?

todaysgolfer.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Kaddey Switch is a revolutionary push and pull golf trolley. If you started to design the perfect golf trolley, what would it have? Of course, it needs to be light, but durable. It needs to be easy to assemble, fit in the boot of the car, be stylish, easy to push or pull and ideally have handy features like a height-adjustable handle and toolbox to hold tees or balls. It might even have a built-in pencil sharpener…

www.todaysgolfer.co.uk

hngnews.com

The perfect limit

This week’s column for the most part is about spending four days in Dodge County near Burnett with my super, duper most perfect buddy the one and only ROD BENSLEY! I have written about Rod in the past and until recently he created, ran, and owned Roosters Run pheasant hunting preserve. Rod and his wife Wendy Vick still manage the prettiest 212-acres of pure paradise in Dodge County, but for a solid reason that you will soon find out, they do not market pheasant hunts anymore.
LIFESTYLE
