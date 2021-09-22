Around the Big 12 - Week 4 Preview + Predictions

SMU @ TCU

It's always a good game when these two get together for the Battle of the Iron Skillet. This may be the best non-conference game of the weekend that doesn't feature a top 25 team. Both of these offenses can really move the ball and score in bunches. This one should be a lot of fun. I'll take TCU in a high-scoring nail-biter.

Prediction: TCU 44, SMU 42

Texas Tech @ Texas

I know everyone thought Texas was back (again) but their blowout loss to Arkansas on the road a couple of weeks ago proved that they're not. Texas Tech has enough of an offense to give the Longhorns a run for their money. Tech will give them a game and I wouldn't be surprised if they pulled off the upset.

Prediction: Texas 34, Texas Tech 30

No. 14 Iowa State @ Baylor

Matt Campbell's squad is ready to turn the corner. This is typically when Iowa State starts to play at a really high level and show they are worthy of being a contender in the Big 12. Baylor's offense will face a real defense for the first time this season and I expect them to struggle big time. Iowa State wins big on the road in Waco.

Prediction: Iowa State 45, Baylor 13

Kansas @ Duke

Both of these teams will finish at or near the bottom of their respective conferences. If you want to watch good football on Saturday, I'd recommend you stay away from watching this game. Nonetheless, I think Kansas will keep it close throughout but Duke is just a smidge better.

Prediction: Duke 31, Kansas 17

No. 25 Kansas State @ Oklahoma State

The Wildcats may be a little better than we thought, even without starting quarterback Skylar Thompson. I'm still a believer that Oklahoma State is going to have a down year but we won't see that this weekend. Big 12 home opener in Stillwater against an inexperienced quarterback? Cowboys win it in a defensive struggle.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 26, Kansas State 17

West Virginia @ No. 4 Oklahoma

It's been a long time since the Mountaineers have defeated two top 15 teams in back-to-back weeks but they'll have the opportunity to do so this Saturday in Norman following their win over Virginia Tech. Oklahoma has survived a pair of scares from Tulane and Nebraska but they are due for a big game offensively. Could this be the week they get things rolling?

Prediction: Will release Friday

